22nd Apr 2025

Wendy’s faces backlash after refusing to delete tweet asking to send Katy Perry back to space

Ava Keady

The company says it has a ‘ton of respect’ for the singer.

Wendy’s are facing backlash after refusing to delete a tweet asking to send Katy Perry back to space.

The fast food chain went viral last week after the Firework singer joined Gayle King, Lauren Sanchez and other women on a Blue Origin trip to space.

When X account Pop Crave tweeted about the popstar’s return to earth, Wendy’s social media team replied: “Can we send her back.”

Additionally, the fast food chain wrote another post criticising the trip, saying: “When we said women in stem this isn’t what we meant.”

Now, the chain has issued a statement to People, after the publication ran a story about how they should apologise to the singer.

“We always bring a little spice to our socials, but Wendy’s has a ton of respect for Katy Perry and her out-of-this-world-talent,” said the statement.

The Blue Origin space launch has faced a lot of online backlash, with most people calling it a ‘waste’.

Celebrities such as Olivia Munn, Amy Schumer, Olivia Wilde and Emily Ratajkowski have spoken out against it, with Munn calling it “gluttonous”.

“There are so many other things that are so important in the world right now. What are you guys going to do up in space?” Amy Schumer, Olivia Wilde and Emily Ratajkowski also shared posts critical of the space flight,” she added.

