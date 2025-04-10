Search icon

10th Apr 2025

Weezer bassist’s wife shot by police and booked for attempted murder

Zoe Hodges

The incident occurred as police searched for hit and run suspects

Weezer bassist Scott Shriner’s wife has been shot by police and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

On Tuesday, April 8, law enforcement descended on the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Eagle Rock after reports of a hit and run on the 134 Freeway.

Three suspects allegedly fled the freeway crash and into the residential area at approximately 3.25pm PT, according to LAPD.

This prompted a huge manhunt from California Highway Patrol.

As the police searched for the trio they came across a woman, identified as Jillian Shriner, who was allegedly armed with a handgun outside her home.

The 51-year-old – who was not involved in the hit-and-run – apparently refused to drop the weapon when cops asked her ‘numerous times’ and allegedly went on to point the handgun at officers.

Officers then opened fire and struck the musician’s wife which, according to TMZ, hit her in the shoulder.

It is then alleged the New Jersey author went back inside her home after being shot before returning and surrendering with another woman, later identified as the family’s babysitter.

She was then treated for a non-threatening gunshot wound at a local hospital.

A search of the property further revealed a 9-millimetre handgun was found.

She was booked for attempted murder in connection with the incident with police.

LAPD confirmed no officers or other civilians were injured during the shootout and that Shriner was not involved in the hit and run.

Both Shriner and the babysitter have since been released from police custody.

The author tied the knot with musician Scott Shriner in 2005. The bassist joined the rock band Weezer in 2001 after replacing Mikey Welsh.

The pair live with their two adopted children.

One man was later arrested for the hit and run, with two other suspects still on the loose.

The man police arrested reportedly stripped to his underwear and was attempting to blend into the neighbourhood by swimming in a residential pool and watering plants.

Topics:

LAPD,Police,shot,Weezer

