Search icon

News

22nd Oct 2025

Weather map shows where snow will fall in the UK this week

Harry Warner

Check your area!

Weather maps have shown where snow is set to fall in the UK this week.

Snow in October is about as rare as sun in October, but recent reports from many news and weather sites suggest that we could be in for a white weekend in many places across the country.

Of course, much of the hype around the prospect of a white Halloween has been blown up out of love for the rare and interesting, however, there is a real chance of it happening, some say.

The mercury is undoubtably on the decline, as we once again dip into the single digit degrees, notably with temperatures kissing the hallowed 0C mark in the night.

While there is still time for things to change, current maps have revealed where the UK is set to see snow this week, and there’s a reason we’re saying UK.

As per the Met Office and WX Charts, one usual suspect is set to get snow this week and that is indeed the Scottish Highlands.

Meanwhile, for those looking forward to spooky season in the snow, prepare to be disappointed, with the Met Office saying that “it doesn’t expect a significant cold spell”.

The Met Office said: “Remaining unsettled to start the period as an area of low pressure clears into the North Sea. Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, and strong winds will likely ease through Friday as the low continues to move eastwards. This will leave a colder northerly flow for a time at the weekend which will be showery around the coasts but with sunny spells inland.”

However, don’t feel short changed, because the latest weather event on the horizon is actually another storm!

Storm Benjamin is set to make landfall tomorrow, being named by the French and making its way across the channel and bringing yellow weather warnings for wind and rain with it.

The warnings are in place for most of England and heavy rain could lead to localised flooding and strong winds have the potential to bring travel disruption and minor damage.

Topics:

News,Snow,UK,Weather

RELATED ARTICLES

One person dead and nine injured after tornado rips through Paris suburb

Europe

One person dead and nine injured after tornado rips through Paris suburb

By Harry Warner

Police van set on fire and one officer injured after ‘violent’ protest in Ireland

Dublin

Police van set on fire and one officer injured after ‘violent’ protest in Ireland

By Harry Warner

Nigel Farage torn apart in the Commons over Chagos Islands concerns

chagos islands

Nigel Farage torn apart in the Commons over Chagos Islands concerns

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Woman plays clarinet for four hours while undergoing brain surgery for Parkinson’s disease

Health

Woman plays clarinet for four hours while undergoing brain surgery for Parkinson’s disease

By Ava Keady

US general uses ChatGPT to make military decisions

Army

US general uses ChatGPT to make military decisions

By Sammi Minion

‘Passenger overboard’ on cruise ship carrying British tourists

Cruise

‘Passenger overboard’ on cruise ship carrying British tourists

By JOE

White House responds over claims Trump is considering reducing P Diddy sentence

America

White House responds over claims Trump is considering reducing P Diddy sentence

By Harry Warner

Full list of Pizza Hut locations set to close revealed after franchise falls into administration

Food

Full list of Pizza Hut locations set to close revealed after franchise falls into administration

By Harry Warner

Trump begins demolishing part of the White House to make way for new golden ballroom

Politics

Trump begins demolishing part of the White House to make way for new golden ballroom

By Sammi Minion

The Champions League: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Arsenal host Atletico

The Champions League: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Arsenal host Atletico

By JOE

Woman plays clarinet for four hours while undergoing brain surgery for Parkinson’s disease

Health

Woman plays clarinet for four hours while undergoing brain surgery for Parkinson’s disease

By Ava Keady

US general uses ChatGPT to make military decisions

Army

US general uses ChatGPT to make military decisions

By Sammi Minion

‘Passenger overboard’ on cruise ship carrying British tourists

Cruise

‘Passenger overboard’ on cruise ship carrying British tourists

By JOE

‘Game-changing’ appliance that keeps the kitchen clutter-free, practical, and organised

Affiliate

‘Game-changing’ appliance that keeps the kitchen clutter-free, practical, and organised

By Jonny Yates

Papiss Cissé appears alongside five other ex-Premier League stars for Sunday League side

Football

Papiss Cissé appears alongside five other ex-Premier League stars for Sunday League side

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

White House responds over claims Trump is considering reducing P Diddy sentence

America

White House responds over claims Trump is considering reducing P Diddy sentence

By Harry Warner

Full list of Pizza Hut locations set to close revealed after franchise falls into administration

Food

Full list of Pizza Hut locations set to close revealed after franchise falls into administration

By Harry Warner

Trump begins demolishing part of the White House to make way for new golden ballroom

Politics

Trump begins demolishing part of the White House to make way for new golden ballroom

By Sammi Minion

Key claims we learned from Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre’s memoir

prince andrew

Key claims we learned from Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre’s memoir

By Sammi Minion

Shoppers discover ‘cost effective’ way to stay warm at night without the heating on

Affiliate

Shoppers discover ‘cost effective’ way to stay warm at night without the heating on

By Jonny Yates

Holly Hagan’s sister dies aged 19 as star shares ‘immeasurable grief’

News

Holly Hagan’s sister dies aged 19 as star shares ‘immeasurable grief’

By Harry Warner

Load more stories