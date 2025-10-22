Weather map shows where snow will fall in the UK this week

Check your area!

Weather maps have shown where snow is set to fall in the UK this week.

Snow in October is about as rare as sun in October, but recent reports from many news and weather sites suggest that we could be in for a white weekend in many places across the country.

Of course, much of the hype around the prospect of a white Halloween has been blown up out of love for the rare and interesting, however, there is a real chance of it happening, some say.

The mercury is undoubtably on the decline, as we once again dip into the single digit degrees, notably with temperatures kissing the hallowed 0C mark in the night.

While there is still time for things to change, current maps have revealed where the UK is set to see snow this week, and there’s a reason we’re saying UK.

As per the Met Office and WX Charts, one usual suspect is set to get snow this week and that is indeed the Scottish Highlands.

Meanwhile, for those looking forward to spooky season in the snow, prepare to be disappointed, with the Met Office saying that “it doesn’t expect a significant cold spell”.

The Met Office said: “Remaining unsettled to start the period as an area of low pressure clears into the North Sea. Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, and strong winds will likely ease through Friday as the low continues to move eastwards. This will leave a colder northerly flow for a time at the weekend which will be showery around the coasts but with sunny spells inland.”

As we head into the weekend, cold Arctic air will sweep across the UK, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures and a brisk northerly wind 🌬️



Wrap up warm, it’s going to feel colder! 🧥 pic.twitter.com/FGQUzHSnIN — Met Office (@metoffice) October 21, 2025

However, don’t feel short changed, because the latest weather event on the horizon is actually another storm!

Storm Benjamin is set to make landfall tomorrow, being named by the French and making its way across the channel and bringing yellow weather warnings for wind and rain with it.

The warnings are in place for most of England and heavy rain could lead to localised flooding and strong winds have the potential to bring travel disruption and minor damage.