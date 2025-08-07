Search icon

07th Aug 2025

Warning issued to Instagram users after new feature appears on app

What do you think of the new Instagram feature?

Instagram has rolled out a new feature where users can repost content from other creators to their own pages.

Similar to the repost feature on TikTok, the new feature has appeared under the ‘reposts’ tab on profiles.

Any content you repost will also show up in your followers’ feeds.

The introduction of Reposts has been met with a mixed response, with many users praising the new function.

However, are our feeds now going to be full of content we don’t care about? Are Reposts going to clog up our feeds resulting in us missing out on posts from our friends?

One wrote, “Yesss, Instagram’s Repost feature is a game-changer! Loving the dedicated tab for reposts, and the feed integration is so smooth. Can’t wait to flood my profile with my fave posts!”

One added, “Best way for a creator to collaborate with a brand without ruining its profile.”

However, many users have questioned the need for the function. Many called on the brand to improve the app and fix existing errors.

One said, “How about working on the engagement so carousels can get more engagement without the need to make any reels.”

One added, “Instead of adding features people are asking for, they’re copying TikTok, you can’t make this up.”

One Twitter user has also shared a warning telling people to turn off their locations ASAP, alluding to the new Instagram Map.

In the US, Instagram users can share their location on the Instagram Map, allowing users to share their last location with specific accounts with whom they want to share it.

However, Meta has said users can turn it off at any time, per The Sun.

As well as the new Reposts tab, Instagram has also introduced a new feed made up of Reels your friends have liked and commented on.

You can now see what Reels your mutuals are interacting with, which reminds us of the days when you could see all of the content people were liking on Instagram.

There’s no doubt this function will divide users, too.

What do you think of the new functions on Instagram?

