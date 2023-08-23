Search icon

23rd Aug 2023

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly killed in plane crash

Joseph Loftus

Yevgeny Prigozhin has reportedly been killed

Wagner boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has reportedly been killed in a plane crash in Russia.

Nine other people on board are also dead.

The private jet crashed north of Moscow and the Russian Civil Aviation Authority say that the controversial Wagner chief, Prigozhin, was on the passenger list.

Just hours ago, a Wagner-linked Telegram channel reported that the plane was shot down by air defences.

The plane was en route from Moscow to St Petersburg, according to the TASS news agency.

Sky News report that the plane crashed in the Tver region, north of Moscow.

Prigozhin shared his first video address since his aborted mutiny in June, just two days ago.

Yevgeny Prigozhin was once a close and trusted ally of Vladimir Putin, though in recent months he had become more critical of Putin’s war in Ukraine, which Prigozhin was a central figure in.

Prigozhin publicly called out defence minister Sergei Shoigu and top general Valery Gerasimov over their handling of the Ukraine invasion.

On 23 June 2023, Prigozhin used the Wagner Group to launch a rebellion against the Russian military leadership, accusing the Defense Ministry of shelling Wagner soldiers.

Wagner captured the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and headed for Moscow, however the rebellion was short lived with negotiations resulting in Wagner calling off the mutiny.

Prigozhin agreed to move to Belarus and criminal charges against him for rebellion were dropped.

Wagner mutineers were also told they would not be prosecuted if they agreed to either sign contracts with the Defense Ministry or move to Belarus.

Prigozhin was 62.

