Search icon

News

25th Sep 2025

Video claiming to show ‘migrants eating swan’ was from 15 years ago

In case you needed anymore evidence that Farage is speaking nonsense.

Charlie Herbert

Farage made the claim earlier this week.

The RSPCA has dismissed claims from Nigel Farage that migrants are ‘stealing and eating swans from Royal Parks’.

On Wednesday, the man who wants to be the next prime minister of the United Kingdom went on national radio and suggested that swans are “being eaten” by Eastern European migrants.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC, Farage said: “If I said to you that swans were being eaten in royal parks and carps were being taken out of ponds and eaten in this country from people with different cultures. Would you agree that is happening?”

When Ferrari asked the Clacton MP who was doing this, he replied: “People who come from countries where it is acceptable to do so.”

After being pushed by Ferrari to clarify if he meant “eastern Europeans,” Farage said: “So I believe.”

Farage has been condemned and mocked for his comments, which were swiftly dismissed by the Royal Parks charity, who said they have received no reports of people killing or eating swans in London’s eight Royal Parks.

Along with clearly taking a leaf out of Donald Trump’s playbook by echoing his ‘they’re eating the dogs’ comment from last year’s presidential election campaign, Farage may have been inspired to make the outrageous claim by some social media footage.

In recent days, a video from right-wing organisation Turning Point UK has done the rounds on social media. It claims to show an RSPCA worker ‘catching migrants eating swans,’ and as been viewed more than 230,000 times, Sky News reports.

However, the RSPCA has now pointed out that this video was from a TV broadcast in 2010.

A spokesperson said the clip “featured in an episode of Animal Squad, previously broadcast in the UK as Emergency Animal Rescue, from 15 years ago – in 2010.”

They added: “Speaking generally, wild birds, including swans, are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is an offence to intentionally kill, injure or take them except under licence.

“Anyone with first-hand information about specific animal welfare offences can share any evidence with us. There is more information on how to report on the RSPCA website.”

Topics:

Nigel Farage

RELATED ARTICLES

Nigel Farage falsely claims migrants are eating swans from Royal Parks

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage falsely claims migrants are eating swans from Royal Parks

By Charlie Herbert

Nigel Farage admits breaking parliamentary rules

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage admits breaking parliamentary rules

By Charlie Herbert

Over 50,000 sign petition urging Nigel Farage to release tax returns

Nigel Farage

Over 50,000 sign petition urging Nigel Farage to release tax returns

By Bill Curtis

MORE FROM JOE

Star Trek legend William Shatner rushed to hospital

Star Trek legend William Shatner rushed to hospital

By Joseph Loftus

Rihanna announces birth of first daughter and gives her extremely unusual name

Asap Rocky

Rihanna announces birth of first daughter and gives her extremely unusual name

By Ava Keady

Andy Burnham says Labour MPs want him to oust Starmer and ‘turn the country around’

Andy Burnham says Labour MPs want him to oust Starmer and ‘turn the country around’

By Joseph Loftus

Half of adults living at home with their parents are frustrated with their living situation

Housing

Half of adults living at home with their parents are frustrated with their living situation

By JOE

Greatest footballing celebrations of all time have been revealed

Football

Greatest footballing celebrations of all time have been revealed

By JOE

Drones force another European airport to close as PM refuses to rule out Russia

Drones force another European airport to close as PM refuses to rule out Russia

By Joseph Loftus

Apple’s new AirPods cost £219, but shoppers switch to £15 alternative that ‘basically sound the same’

Affiliate

Apple’s new AirPods cost £219, but shoppers switch to £15 alternative that ‘basically sound the same’

By Jonny Yates

Star Trek legend William Shatner rushed to hospital

Star Trek legend William Shatner rushed to hospital

By Joseph Loftus

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on Europe or USA to Win the Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Get 50/1 on Europe or USA to Win the Ryder Cup

By JOE

Rihanna announces birth of first daughter and gives her extremely unusual name

Asap Rocky

Rihanna announces birth of first daughter and gives her extremely unusual name

By Ava Keady

Andy Burnham says Labour MPs want him to oust Starmer and ‘turn the country around’

Andy Burnham says Labour MPs want him to oust Starmer and ‘turn the country around’

By Joseph Loftus

Half of adults living at home with their parents are frustrated with their living situation

Housing

Half of adults living at home with their parents are frustrated with their living situation

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Greatest footballing celebrations of all time have been revealed

Football

Greatest footballing celebrations of all time have been revealed

By JOE

Iron Maiden ticket prices revealed for their headline Knebworth show

Affiliate

Iron Maiden ticket prices revealed for their headline Knebworth show

By Jonny Yates

Drones force another European airport to close as PM refuses to rule out Russia

Drones force another European airport to close as PM refuses to rule out Russia

By Joseph Loftus

Top Vladimir Putin ally threatens to drop nuclear bombs on two major UK cities

Putin

Top Vladimir Putin ally threatens to drop nuclear bombs on two major UK cities

By Joseph Loftus

Wayne Rooney says ‘he’d be dead’ if Coleen didn’t save him from alcoholism

Football

Wayne Rooney says ‘he’d be dead’ if Coleen didn’t save him from alcoholism

By Sammi Minion

Christians are saying ‘God is delaying the Rapture’ until the Epstein files are released

Jeffrey Epstein

Christians are saying ‘God is delaying the Rapture’ until the Epstein files are released

By JOE

Load more stories