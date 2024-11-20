Search icon

20th Nov 2024

Ukraine fires UK-made-long-range missiles into Russia for first time

Harry Warner

This comes after Ukraine launched US missiles into Russia

Ukraine has reportedly used British supplied Storm Shadow missiles in Russian territory for the first time.

The Telegraph reported that residents in the Russian village of Marino have found pieces of the Anglo-French missile in the Kursk region near the Ukraine border.

The alleged use of the Storm Shadow missile in Russian land comes after Russia Launched a counteroffensive in Kursk which had been invaded by Ukrainian troops in August.

Just yesterday (19 November) Russia’s defence ministry reported that Ukraine hit Russia with ATACMS missiles supplied by the US.

Getty
The Ango-French Shadow Storm missile in question. Credit: Getty

Russian state media cited the ministry as saying Ukrainian troops launched six ATACMS missiles at night on a target in the Bryansk region.

This came after Joe Biden’s decision to give Ukraine the green light to use US-made long-range missiles inside Russia earlier this week.

Vladimir Putin ultimately responded by lowering the threshold for firing nuclear weapons at Ukraine and its allies.

Reports are still yet to be confirmed by any government, as the Ukrainian defence minister, Rustem Umerov, refused to confirm the claims, but said that Ukraine is “using all the means to defend our country”, as per the BBC.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for the Prime Minister Keir Starmer also would not comment on the reports for operational reasons.

