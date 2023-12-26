UK supermarkets in rotten turkey Christmas war as dinners ruined

Shoppers across Britain have slammed retailers on social media for poor quality turkey

Unfortunately for many this year their festive feast was ruined by ‘rotten’ and ‘slimy turkey’.

Birds allegedly bought from Asda, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Aldi are all going viral on social media, and not for the right reasons.

Angry Brits are taking their frustration to the masses and posting some less than appetising purchases.

We warn you, these pictures are not for the faint-hearted.

Aldi actually responded to some of the images being posted online.

They insisted that all supermarkets experience similar issues like this during the festive season.

The supermarket also reminded customers to always follow the product instructions for all goods to ensure they remain appetising. T

hese instructions include the optimum storage of all supermarket products, including turkeys.

However, writing on social media, dismayed shoppers say their meats have ruined Christmas.

One unlucky alleged Tesco shopper was forced to throw his £60 turkey in the bin.

Another customer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express outrage over their rotten Turkey, adding that he will no longer shop at Sainsbury’s.

Customers taking their turkey rage to social media.

One unhappy Christmas shopper posted on ‘X’:

“Thank you kindly for ruining my brother and I’s Christmas Dinner – Our turkey crown absolutely smells rotten and is mouldy carrots and sprout is then – one very disappointed ex- customer.”

He tagged Sainbury’s in the process.

Another added this:

“Sainsbury’s you have ruined our Christmas – just opened our turkey, which was bought from you on Thursday. Kept refrigerated and is still in date… and it is rancid!!”