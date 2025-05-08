Search icon

08th May 2025

UK supermarket to introduce ‘VAR-style’ cameras at checkouts

Dan Seddon

But will they take 3 minutes to make a simple decision?

VAR-style cameras have been installed at the self-checkout area in supermarket Sainsbury’s.

Introduced to deter a 20% rise in shoplifting over the last year, these new security systems show customers a video replay of their product scan if it’s done incorrectly.

“Looks like that last item didn’t scan. Please check you scanned it correctly before continuing,” is the accompanying message on screen.

Via The Sun, a spokesperson for the supermarket commented: “We regularly review the security measures in our stores and our decisions to implement them are based on a range of factors, including offering our customers a smooth checkout experience.”

One of the publication’s retail sources added: “It’s a deterrent to shoplifters. Most people have made a genuine mistake while scanning, which is detected by the scales. It’s a more gentle reminder than red flashing lights and a member of staff coming over.”

Sainsbury’s logo is displayed outside a branch of the supermarket retailer in Cornwall, England. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Reacting to the grocery chain’s VAR cameras, one person quipped: “Thanks to Sainsbury’s I can now re-live and learn from my packing mistakes.

“I can almost hear Jamie Carragher lamenting my positioning.”

According to figures provided by the Office for National Statistics, shoplifting offences across a 12-month period in both England and Wales have surpassed 500,000 for the first time ever.

There were 516,971 recorded cases in 2024 compared to the year previous’ 429,873. The British Retail Consortium says retail crime is continuing to “spiral out of control” with theft costing companies north of £22 billion each year.

Meanwhile, a recent survey conducted by the BRC revealed there’s above 20 million shoplifting incidents a year, though many sail through unreported as shop owners “don’t have faith” that consequences will be dished out by the authorities.

