UK city could become first in country to impose higher parking price for SUVs

It could be the first scheme of its kind in the UK

A UK city could become the first in the country to impose a higher parking price for SUVs.

Cardiff is looking into overhauling its parking system in the name of a cleaner city, which would see the city split into three zones.

Under the new three-zone system, resident permits for the city centre would be scrapped and students entitled to less permits.

The proposals are believed to be the first of their kind for any UK city, as per lobby group Clean Cities.

Cardiff is set to take the proposals to a Cabinet vote.

The 10-year plan would affect residents, commuters and visitors, but also create new permits for carers and NHS workers.

Cardiff council will decide on the proposal on Thursday.

Costs of the permit will be decided at a later date.

The council said that a surcharge would be introduced for motorists with “oversized and highly polluting vehicles” with cars weighing over 2,400kg set to pay more while cars weighing more than 3,500kg will not be eligible.

The idea behind the scheme is to cut congestion, encourage public transport, cycling and reduce air pollution.

Meanwhile, diesel car drivers would also pay a surcharge.