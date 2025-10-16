Search icon

News

16th Oct 2025

UK city could become first in country to impose higher parking price for SUVs

Harry Warner

It could be the first scheme of its kind in the UK

A UK city could become the first in the country to impose a higher parking price for SUVs.

Cardiff is looking into overhauling its parking system in the name of a cleaner city, which would see the city split into three zones.

Under the new three-zone system, resident permits for the city centre would be scrapped and students entitled to less permits.

The proposals are believed to be the first of their kind for any UK city, as per lobby group Clean Cities.

Cardiff is set to take the proposals to a Cabinet vote.

The 10-year plan would affect residents, commuters and visitors, but also create new permits for carers and NHS workers.

Cardiff council will decide on the proposal on Thursday.

Costs of the permit will be decided at a later date.

The council said that a surcharge would be introduced for motorists with “oversized and highly polluting vehicles” with cars weighing over 2,400kg set to pay more while cars weighing more than 3,500kg will not be eligible.

The idea behind the scheme is to cut congestion, encourage public transport, cycling and reduce air pollution.

Meanwhile, diesel car drivers would also pay a surcharge.

Topics:

News,SUV

RELATED ARTICLES

Full list of areas in the UK targeted in ‘dodgy’ Amazon Fire TV stick crackdown

amazon fire stick

Full list of areas in the UK targeted in ‘dodgy’ Amazon Fire TV stick crackdown

By Harry Warner

Former Premier League star fined after ‘dangerous’ XL bully attack’

News

Former Premier League star fined after ‘dangerous’ XL bully attack’

By Harry Warner

Greta Thunberg claims Israeli guards beat and abused her in captivity

Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg claims Israeli guards beat and abused her in captivity

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Nearly half of women want to take up a sport but there’s something holding them back

Nearly half of women want to take up a sport but there’s something holding them back

By JOE

A UK city has been named the ‘second best’ place for Christmas markets in Europe

A UK city has been named the ‘second best’ place for Christmas markets in Europe

By Stephen Porzio

Racing driver accused of raping nurse in Michael Schumacher’s home is named

F1

Racing driver accused of raping nurse in Michael Schumacher’s home is named

By SportsJOE

Crowds of Russians shout ‘you f***ing monsters’ in rare protest against Putin

Crowds of Russians shout ‘you f***ing monsters’ in rare protest against Putin

By JOE

Ricky Hatton’s cause of death revealed as inquest opens

Ricky Hatton

Ricky Hatton’s cause of death revealed as inquest opens

By SportsJOE

Diane Keaton’s cause of death aged 79 revealed by her family

Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton’s cause of death aged 79 revealed by her family

By Nina McLaughlin

Nearly half of women want to take up a sport but there’s something holding them back

Nearly half of women want to take up a sport but there’s something holding them back

By JOE

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 68

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 68

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 473

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 473

By Charlie Herbert

A UK city has been named the ‘second best’ place for Christmas markets in Europe

A UK city has been named the ‘second best’ place for Christmas markets in Europe

By Stephen Porzio

Racing driver accused of raping nurse in Michael Schumacher’s home is named

F1

Racing driver accused of raping nurse in Michael Schumacher’s home is named

By SportsJOE

Donald Trump threatens removal of World Cup games from ‘unsafe’ Democrat cities

Football

Donald Trump threatens removal of World Cup games from ‘unsafe’ Democrat cities

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Trump threatens to strip LA of Olympics

Football

Trump threatens to strip LA of Olympics

By Sammi Minion

Man Utd to review Old Trafford pitch quirk after tragic death of Billy Vigar

Football

Man Utd to review Old Trafford pitch quirk after tragic death of Billy Vigar

By Sammi Minion

Crowds of Russians shout ‘you f***ing monsters’ in rare protest against Putin

Crowds of Russians shout ‘you f***ing monsters’ in rare protest against Putin

By JOE

Hate cardio? This ‘incredible’ cordless skipping rope may change your mind

Affiliate

Hate cardio? This ‘incredible’ cordless skipping rope may change your mind

By Jonny Yates

Man United star among 9 Premier League players nominated for 2025 Golden Boy award

Football

Man United star among 9 Premier League players nominated for 2025 Golden Boy award

By Sammi Minion

Roy Keane plays down Ryder Cup abuse and says ‘Go to Leeds on a Tuesday night!’

Roy Keane

Roy Keane plays down Ryder Cup abuse and says ‘Go to Leeds on a Tuesday night!’

By SportsJOE

Load more stories