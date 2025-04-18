Search icon

News

18th Apr 2025

Two Brits among four tourists killed in cable car crash in Naples

Ava Keady

One more person is in a critical condition

Two British nationals have been confirmed to be among the four tourist killed in a cable car crash in Naples.

Italian police made the confirmation this morning.

The Campania governor told Sky News the four dead were ‘two couples of tourists.’

The only survivor, a middle-aged man, is in a critical condition.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon (17 April) near the southern Italian city of Naples.

Italian media reported that cable holding up the vehicle snapped causing it to plunge to the ground at Mount Faito while traversing a valley.

President of the region, Vincenzo De Luca, said that fog, wind and rain made a rescue effort difficult, hindering attempts for emergency services to reach the area at high altitude.

A yellow rain raining had been in place today for the region.

Italian media reported earlier today that second cabin full of people had to rescued after the line came to a halt further down the valley.

The mayor of Castellammare di Stabia, where the cable car is located, has pointed towards a traction cable that snapped.

He told Italian news outlets: “The emergency brake downstream worked but clearly not the one on the cabin that was about to reach the the top of the hill.”

He emphasised that regular safety checks take place on the line.

Meanwhile, the company charged with operating the service, the EAV public transport firm, has described the crash as “a tragedy” on social media.

Topics:

Italy,Naples,News

RELATED ARTICLES

At least four tourists dead after cable car crash in Italy

Italy

At least four tourists dead after cable car crash in Italy

By Harry Warner

Anonymous hacks Russia releasing terabytes of Putin’s secret information

Anonymous

Anonymous hacks Russia releasing terabytes of Putin’s secret information

By Harry Warner

BBC Radio 2 legend dies as tributes pour in

BBC

BBC Radio 2 legend dies as tributes pour in

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Measles outbreak in the US surpasses 700 cases with lots of patients under 18

Measles outbreak in the US surpasses 700 cases with lots of patients under 18

By Ava Keady

People are only just discovering what Durex stands for

Durex

People are only just discovering what Durex stands for

By Sean Crosbie

Scientists reveal exact date Earth will face mass extinction that will wipe out humanity

Scientists reveal exact date Earth will face mass extinction that will wipe out humanity

By Ava Keady

Woman had 23 contact lenses taken out from her eye after she ‘forgot’ to remove them

Woman had 23 contact lenses taken out from her eye after she ‘forgot’ to remove them

By Ava Keady

Homeless man wins $1m jackpot from lottery ticket

Homeless man wins $1m jackpot from lottery ticket

By Ava Keady

Scientists have found ‘strongest evidence yet’ of life on a distant planet

Scientists have found ‘strongest evidence yet’ of life on a distant planet

By Ava Keady

Measles outbreak in the US surpasses 700 cases with lots of patients under 18

Measles outbreak in the US surpasses 700 cases with lots of patients under 18

By Ava Keady

People are only just discovering what Durex stands for

Durex

People are only just discovering what Durex stands for

By Sean Crosbie

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 447

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 447

By Charlie Herbert

‘Phenomenal’ portable speaker perfect for summer on sale for nearly 35% off

Affiliate

‘Phenomenal’ portable speaker perfect for summer on sale for nearly 35% off

By Stephen Porzio

Scientists reveal exact date Earth will face mass extinction that will wipe out humanity

Scientists reveal exact date Earth will face mass extinction that will wipe out humanity

By Ava Keady

How to watch Frankfurt vs Spurs on TV in Europa League game

Affiliate

How to watch Frankfurt vs Spurs on TV in Europa League game

By Stephen Hurrell

MORE FROM JOE

Man United vs Lyon betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

Affiliate

Man United vs Lyon betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

By Stephen Hurrell

Jurgen Klopp ‘agrees to negotiate’ with European giant over manager role

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp ‘agrees to negotiate’ with European giant over manager role

By Harry Warner

Woman had 23 contact lenses taken out from her eye after she ‘forgot’ to remove them

Woman had 23 contact lenses taken out from her eye after she ‘forgot’ to remove them

By Ava Keady

Homeless man wins $1m jackpot from lottery ticket

Homeless man wins $1m jackpot from lottery ticket

By Ava Keady

An overlooked action thriller movie gem is airing on TV tonight

action

An overlooked action thriller movie gem is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 42

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 42

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories