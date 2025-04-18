Two Brits among four tourists killed in cable car crash in Naples

One more person is in a critical condition

Two British nationals have been confirmed to be among the four tourist killed in a cable car crash in Naples.

Italian police made the confirmation this morning.

The Campania governor told Sky News the four dead were ‘two couples of tourists.’

The only survivor, a middle-aged man, is in a critical condition.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon (17 April) near the southern Italian city of Naples.

Italian media reported that cable holding up the vehicle snapped causing it to plunge to the ground at Mount Faito while traversing a valley.

President of the region, Vincenzo De Luca, said that fog, wind and rain made a rescue effort difficult, hindering attempts for emergency services to reach the area at high altitude.

A yellow rain raining had been in place today for the region.

Italian media reported earlier today that second cabin full of people had to rescued after the line came to a halt further down the valley.

The mayor of Castellammare di Stabia, where the cable car is located, has pointed towards a traction cable that snapped.

He told Italian news outlets: “The emergency brake downstream worked but clearly not the one on the cabin that was about to reach the the top of the hill.”

He emphasised that regular safety checks take place on the line.

Meanwhile, the company charged with operating the service, the EAV public transport firm, has described the crash as “a tragedy” on social media.