17th Jul 2025

Trump says Coca-Cola to change key ingredient in its drinks

Sammi Minion

‘This will be a very good move by them – You’ll see. It’s just better!’

US President Donald Trump has made a major announcement on behalf of Coca-Cola, saying the multi-national beverage company have agreed to swap out one of their key ingredients. 

While Coca-Cola produced for American consumers is sweetened with corn syrup, the company uses cane sugar in most other countries.

Trump now wants the USA to join the rest of the world in ditching corn syrup for sugar cane.

The president posted his claims on social media, saying: “I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so.

“This will be a very good move by them – You’ll see. It’s just better!”

Trump is such a big fan of Diet Coke — a version of the drink that substitutes out sugar altogether and replaces it with an additive — that he reportedly had a ‘Diet Coke button’ installed in the White House.

After pressing it, a member of staff would bring him a can of his favourite soda.

Trump’s Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has raised concerns that corn syrup causes health problems like child obesity.

Most medical experts say that reducing sugar consumption is important to dieting, but have not identified any specific differences between corn syrup and cane sugar. 

Coca-Cola are yet to fully confirm Trump’s claim, instead saying that they “appreciate President Trump’s enthusiasm.” Before adding “more details on new innovative offerings within our Coca-Cola product range will be shared soon”.

Coca-Cola are one of the biggest customers for America’s community of corn farmers, who stand to miss out on a lot of business should the change be initiated.

A spokesperson for the Corn Refiners Association said in a statement: “Replacing high fructose corn syrup with cane sugar would cost thousands of American food manufacturing jobs, depress farm income, and boost imports of foreign sugar, all with no nutritional benefit.”

