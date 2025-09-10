Trump loyalist Charlie Kirk shot at Utah event

A suspect is in custody.

Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk has been shot at an event in Utah.

Shots were fired at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem where Kirk was speaking.

At 12:25 local time, a “single shot rang out in the quad near the food court on the Utah Valley University Orem Campus as Mr. Charlie Kirk began speaking at his planned rally,” Scott Trotter, senior director of Public Relations at Utah Valley University in Orem, told the BBC.

It is unclear what Kirk’s condition is.

Video footage circulating online shows the moment of the shooting. Kirk can be seen under a white ten emblazoned with the words “THE AMERICAN COMEBACK” and “PROVE ME WRONG”, surrounded by students.

Kirk is a fervent Trump supporter and is best known for founding Turning Point USA, a nonprofit that seeks to spread conservative ideas to students on US campuses. With millions of followers, he is one of the biggest conservative influencers in the US.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said: “We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”

Campus police at the university announced in a post on X that a suspect is in custody.

They wrote: “Today at about 12:10 a shot was fired at the visiting speaker, Charlie Kirk. He was hit and taken from the location by his security. Campus police is investigating, a suspect is in custody.”