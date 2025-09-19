Search icon

19th Sep 2025

Trump labelled ‘America’s greatest embarrassment’ following state banquet speech next to King Charles

Charlie Herbert

King Charles has probably never heard a speech like this before

On Wednesday, the US president was at Windsor Castle for the first full day of his state visit.

After a somewhat bizarre carriage procession confined to the grounds of the Windsor estate, Trump attended a state banquet in the evening where he sat alongside King Charles.

Both men gave speeches at the banquet, as is tradition, but whilst Charles drew praise for reaffirming Britain’s committemnt to supporting Ukraine, Trump was mocked for his words.

With a straight face, and with the King sat next to him, Trump told those in attendance: “We had a very sick country one year ago. Today we’re the hottest country anywhere in the world. In fact nobody is even questioning it.”

Sharing a clip of his speech on X, one person asked if there is a “greater embarrassment to America than Donald Trump?”

In another part of the speech, Trump struggled to make any sense whatsoever as he made an attempt at praising King Charles reign.

Word for word, Trump said: “In the finest tradition of British soverance, he’s given his whole heart, everything he’s got to this, parts of Britain that are beyond the realm of mere legislation, it’s not easy, but which define its essence and its virtue and its harmony and its soul.”

On X, someone joked: “Nobody has ever read harder than Trump is reading his speech at the UK state dinner.”

On Thursday, Trump bid farewell to the monarch and travelled to Chequers to meet Keir Starmer. The pair will hold talks before giving a joint press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Donald Trump,News,Politics,UK,US

