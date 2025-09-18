Search icon

News

18th Sep 2025

Trump claims he ‘doesn’t know’ former US ambassador Peter Mandelson

"I think maybe the prime minister would be better speaking of that, it was the choice that he made."

Ryan Jarrett

‘I don’t know him actually’

Donald Trump has claimed he ‘doesn’t know’ Peter Mandelson, despite the fact he was the British ambassador to the US for seven months.

During a press conference alongside Keir Starmer at Chequers on Thursday, Trump was asked about Mandelson, who was sacked as US ambassador by Starmer after further information about his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

Sky’s Beth Rigby asked Trump about the “elephant in the room, Lord Mandelson”, saying: “He is no longer the ambassador, do you have some sympathy with him that he lost his job over historic links to Jeffrey Epstein?”

Trump responded: “I don’t know him actually.”

He then deflected the question onto Starmer, seemingly throwing his British counterpart under the proverbial bus by saying: “I think maybe the prime minister would be better speaking of that, it was the choice that he made.

“What is your answer to that,” Trump then asked the prime minister.

Starmer said the issue was “very straightforward” for him, adding: “Some information came to light last week which wasn’t available when he was appointed and I made a decision around that very clear.”

The idea that Trump doesn’t know Mandelson is of course laughable considering he was appointed the British ambassador to the US within weeks of Trump’s inauguration earlier this year, and held the post for seven months until he was sacked.

Mandelson even stood behind Trump during some press briefings from the Oval office during his time as ambassador.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

This surprising device that heats rooms ‘way cheaper than having radiators on’ gets 50% discount

Affiliate

This surprising device that heats rooms ‘way cheaper than having radiators on’ gets 50% discount

By Jonny Yates

Alex Warren announces 2026 UK and European tour – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Alex Warren announces 2026 UK and European tour – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Camp Rock 3 has officially been given the go-ahead by Disney

Childhood

Camp Rock 3 has officially been given the go-ahead by Disney

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Zarah Sultana says she has been subjected to a ‘sexist boys’ club’ after Your Party membership debacle

News

Zarah Sultana says she has been subjected to a ‘sexist boys’ club’ after Your Party membership debacle

By Harry Warner

Jeremy Kyle is considering running to become a Reform MP

News

Jeremy Kyle is considering running to become a Reform MP

By Sammi Minion

First migrant deported under ‘one in one out’ deal with France

First migrant deported under ‘one in one out’ deal with France

By Harry Warner

Decomposed body found in D4vd’s abandoned car identified as missing teenage girl

Decomposed body found in D4vd’s abandoned car identified as missing teenage girl

By JOE

Keir Starmer to address the nation at 2.30pm

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer to address the nation at 2.30pm

By Harry Warner

Hollywood actor Brad Everett Young dies aged 46 in horror car crash

Hollywood actor Brad Everett Young dies aged 46 in horror car crash

By Harry Warner

Zarah Sultana says she has been subjected to a ‘sexist boys’ club’ after Your Party membership debacle

News

Zarah Sultana says she has been subjected to a ‘sexist boys’ club’ after Your Party membership debacle

By Harry Warner

MGK announces 2026 UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

Affiliate

MGK announces 2026 UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Jeremy Kyle is considering running to become a Reform MP

News

Jeremy Kyle is considering running to become a Reform MP

By Sammi Minion

First migrant deported under ‘one in one out’ deal with France

First migrant deported under ‘one in one out’ deal with France

By Harry Warner

Decomposed body found in D4vd’s abandoned car identified as missing teenage girl

Decomposed body found in D4vd’s abandoned car identified as missing teenage girl

By JOE

Iron Maiden announce 2026 European tour dates and tease huge UK show

Affiliate

Iron Maiden announce 2026 European tour dates and tease huge UK show

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Keir Starmer to address the nation at 2.30pm

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer to address the nation at 2.30pm

By Harry Warner

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 64

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 64

By Stephen Porzio

One of the world’s largest illegal Premier League streaming sites has been shut down

Football

One of the world’s largest illegal Premier League streaming sites has been shut down

By Sammi Minion

Hollywood actor Brad Everett Young dies aged 46 in horror car crash

Hollywood actor Brad Everett Young dies aged 46 in horror car crash

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump celebrates Jimmy Kimmel suspension with brutal comments

charlie kirk

Donald Trump celebrates Jimmy Kimmel suspension with brutal comments

By Harry Warner

Dolly Parton cancels appearance at Dollywood due to health concerns

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton cancels appearance at Dollywood due to health concerns

By JOE

Load more stories