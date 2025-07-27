Search icon

27th Jul 2025

Tourists put on high alert as wildfires cause evacuations in major European capital

Sean Crosbie

Temperatures have risen above 45 degrees

Tourists in Greece have been put on high alert after wildfires have caused evacuations in both Athens and on the Greek islands.

Greece is experiencing incredibly high temperatures, peaking around 45 degrees.

A northern suburb of the Greek capital on Saturday experienced a major fire, which led to evacuations.

People in Kryoneri, which is 12 miles northeast of Athens, received SMS messages urging them to evacuate.

The village of Drosopigi was enveloped in smoke, while explosions were heard from factories storing flammable materials.

At least 52 wildfires have broken out in the last 24 hours, the Greek fire department has confirmed.

Latest reports say that the villages of Aroniadika, Pitsinades and Aryoi on Kythera island were evacuated, as were Kryoneri and Sellas in Messinia, west of Athens.

Experts say that Greece is in a “wildfire hotspot” and it finds itself battling intense outbreaks, which have become major problems for several Mediterranean nations.

The country is set to receive aid from Czech firefighters and Italian aircraft to battle the wildfires.

Giorgos Komninos, deputy mayor of Kythera, told local outlet ERT News: “Houses, beehives, olive trees have been burnt.

“A monastery is in direct danger right now.”

He added that half of the island has been burnt.

Greece

