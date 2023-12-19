Search icon

Entertainment

19th Dec 2023

Top Boy fans hyped to see ‘Sully’ back in London for new Netflix series

Charlie Herbert

kano sully the kitchen top boy

‘Great to see Sully again!’

Top Boy fans have been left thrilled after spotting ‘Sully’ in the trailer for Netflix’s new dystopian drama.

After the series came to an end earlier this year, fans were buzzing to see Kano – who plays Sully in Top Boy – appear in the trailer for upcoming London-based drama, The Kitchen.

Directed by Kibwe Tavares, known for 2013 short Jonah, and Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, the dystopian thriller arrives on Netflix on January 19.

Kaluuya also helped write the film along with Rob Hayes and Joe Murtagh.

You can watch the trailer below.

The film stars Kano – full name Kane Brett Robinson – as newcomer Jedaiah Bannerman. He isn’t the only former Top Boy star to be in the film, with Hope Ikpoku Jnr also starring.

Teija Kabs, Demmy Ladipo, Cristale, and rapper BackRoad Gee are also part of the main cast.

But it was Kano that got fans most excited, with one person writing: “My boy from Top Boy Kano. Imma def check this out.”

Another said: “Great to see Sully again!”

Someone else wrote: “Directed by daniel kaluuya here are four words that I would like to hear every day.”

And a fourth commented: “Please call him ‘Sully’ that’s the name we know him with.”

The film’s synopsis reads: “London, 2040 – rising house prices, computerized labour and eradication of the Welfare State has turned the city into a billionaire’s playground, pushing the lower classes to provincial empty slum-like high rises like The Kitchen.

“Ex-Smash-and-Grabber Izi is desperate to go straight but when his young son contracts a devastating illness, he is forced to take part in a heist that will change the lives of everyone in The Kitchen forever.”

Related links:

Jeremy Corbyn stars in trailer for new British comedy ‘Sumotherhood’

One of Denzel Washington’s most underrated movies is on Netflix

Topics:

kano,Netflix,the kitchen,Top Boy

RELATED ARTICLES

Ali Wong warns women about micropenises after ‘falling for trick’ on date

Ali Wong

Ali Wong warns women about micropenises after ‘falling for trick’ on date

By Nina McLaughlin

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

Game of Thrones

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

By JOE

People are just discovering the most jaw-dropping documentary of the 21st century

Netflix

People are just discovering the most jaw-dropping documentary of the 21st century

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

There’s a special episode of Love Island coming very soon

Entertainment

There’s a special episode of Love Island coming very soon

By Laura Holland

Pokemon Go players say game is helping their mental health

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players say game is helping their mental health

By Matt Tate

Trading in his guitar for soaring synths, Louis Berry releases “Stumbling”

Louis Berry

Trading in his guitar for soaring synths, Louis Berry releases “Stumbling”

By Will Lavin

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 159

Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 159

By Rich Cooper

Pixar animator teaches you how to draw classic character

Onward

Pixar animator teaches you how to draw classic character

By JOE

People spot key detail in resurfaced clip of Dakota Johnson looking at Johnny Depp’s injured finger

Amber Heard

People spot key detail in resurfaced clip of Dakota Johnson looking at Johnny Depp’s injured finger

By Charlie Herbert

NASA finds ‘otherworldly’ wreckage on Mars’ surface

NASA finds ‘otherworldly’ wreckage on Mars’ surface

By Nina McLaughlin

How the Egyptians moved pyramid stones has finally been solved

How the Egyptians moved pyramid stones has finally been solved

By Joseph Loftus

EastEnders cancelled tonight as soap replaced in BBC schedule shake-up

EastEnders

EastEnders cancelled tonight as soap replaced in BBC schedule shake-up

By Charlie Herbert

Optical illusion leaves people divided over which number it actually shows

numbers

Optical illusion leaves people divided over which number it actually shows

By Kieran Galpin

Pepe sent off for 16th time in his career during Porto vs Sporting

Football

Pepe sent off for 16th time in his career during Porto vs Sporting

By Callum Boyle

Football history made as ref has yellow card Uno reversed

Football history made as ref has yellow card Uno reversed

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Dele Alli will almost certainly want to forget his cringeworthy Myspace selfie

Dele Alli

Dele Alli will almost certainly want to forget his cringeworthy Myspace selfie

By Simon Lloyd

Football Index announce suspension of platform following drastic price crash

Football

Football Index announce suspension of platform following drastic price crash

By Simon Lloyd

Brendan Rodgers admits he ‘don’t even know’ what the Europa Conference League is

Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers admits he ‘don’t even know’ what the Europa Conference League is

By Daniel Brown

Neil Lennon offers a pretty damning comparison of Arsenal newboy Granit Xhaka

Arsenal

Neil Lennon offers a pretty damning comparison of Arsenal newboy Granit Xhaka

By Robert Redmond

An intensive analysis of Héctor Bellerín’s most questionable looks

Fashion

An intensive analysis of Héctor Bellerín’s most questionable looks

By Ciara Knight

Boris Johnson will face vote of no confidence tonight after Tories turn on PM

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson will face vote of no confidence tonight after Tories turn on PM

By Kieran Galpin

Load more stories