Top Boy fans hyped to see ‘Sully’ back in London for new Netflix series

‘Great to see Sully again!’

Top Boy fans have been left thrilled after spotting ‘Sully’ in the trailer for Netflix’s new dystopian drama.

After the series came to an end earlier this year, fans were buzzing to see Kano – who plays Sully in Top Boy – appear in the trailer for upcoming London-based drama, The Kitchen.

Directed by Kibwe Tavares, known for 2013 short Jonah, and Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, the dystopian thriller arrives on Netflix on January 19.

Kaluuya also helped write the film along with Rob Hayes and Joe Murtagh.

You can watch the trailer below.

In a dystopian London, the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits.



The Kitchen, directed by Kibwe Tavares and Daniel Kaluuya, premieres January 19. pic.twitter.com/GuG1OntsMa — Netflix (@netflix) December 18, 2023

The film stars Kano – full name Kane Brett Robinson – as newcomer Jedaiah Bannerman. He isn’t the only former Top Boy star to be in the film, with Hope Ikpoku Jnr also starring.

Teija Kabs, Demmy Ladipo, Cristale, and rapper BackRoad Gee are also part of the main cast.

But it was Kano that got fans most excited, with one person writing: “My boy from Top Boy Kano. Imma def check this out.”

Another said: “Great to see Sully again!”

Someone else wrote: “Directed by daniel kaluuya here are four words that I would like to hear every day.”

And a fourth commented: “Please call him ‘Sully’ that’s the name we know him with.”

The film’s synopsis reads: “London, 2040 – rising house prices, computerized labour and eradication of the Welfare State has turned the city into a billionaire’s playground, pushing the lower classes to provincial empty slum-like high rises like The Kitchen.

“Ex-Smash-and-Grabber Izi is desperate to go straight but when his young son contracts a devastating illness, he is forced to take part in a heist that will change the lives of everyone in The Kitchen forever.”

Related links:

Jeremy Corbyn stars in trailer for new British comedy ‘Sumotherhood’

One of Denzel Washington’s most underrated movies is on Netflix