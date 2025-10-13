Search icon

News

13th Oct 2025

Tommy Robinson refused to unlock phone for police to protect ‘journalistic material’

Harry Warner

He appeared in court today

Tommy Robinson has told a court that he refused to unlock his phone for the police during a stop in order to protect “journalist material” on it, the BBC has reported.

Far-right activist, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was appearing in Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (13 October) after being charged under the Terrorism Act.

The charge came after allegedly refusing to comply with counter-terrorism powers in Folkestone in July 2024.

Robinson failed to hand over the pin code to his phone, which is a legal obligation under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act.

The former BNP member pleaded not guilty, although if found guilty the charge carried a potential jail sentence of up to three months and/or a fine of £2,500.

His trial is expected to last two days, after starting today.

PC Mitchell Thorogood, a counter-terrorism officer told the court he was policing vehicles at the Channel Tunnel entrance that were on their way to France.

He told the court he had seen a silver Bentley with a loan driver and noticed it as “an unusual car to come through”.

PC Thorogood confirmed that Robinson was the driver.

He asked Robinson where he was going and was unsatisfied with his response.

“He was travelling a far distance with a vehicle that wasn’t his,” PC Thorogood said.

Robinson said he was travelling to Benidorm, but had not yet bought a ticket in advance.

The officer said he then detained Robinson under the Terrorism Act and then said the right-wing activist started filming home before officers took his phone away.

“He refused to provide the Pin number, saying there was journalist material in his phone,” PC Thorogood added.

Topics:

News,Stephen Yaxley-Lennon,Tommy Robinson

