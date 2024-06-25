Search icon

News

25th Jun 2024

Tommy Robinson arrested in Canada for suspected immigration offence

Charlie Herbert

tommy robinson arrested in canada

The far-right activist claims his passport has been seized

Tommy Robinson has been arrested in Canada for a suspected immigration offence.

Footage shared online shows the far-right activist being handcuffed by two plain-clothed police officers. They can be heard telling the 41-year-old – whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – that he is the subject of “an outstanding immigration warrant.”

He is then led away into the back of a police van.

His arrest came shortly after he had given a speech in Calgary on Monday.

In a post on his social media, Robinson said he had been released later on Monday but had to hand his passport to local authorities.

He wrote: “Ok I’m FREE, well sort of, none of this makes sense.

“I’m now detained in Calgary, prevented from leaving the city, these conditions stop me from continuing my tour of Canada and meeting with guests for podcasts. I’m not even allowed to leave to travel home.”

According to the Independent, Robinson had been in Canada to take part in a podcast in front of 150 people, with an outlet called Rebel News.

This was to discuss “freedom of speech”, “lawfare” and his battles with British police.

This was set to be the first of three appearances on the podcast, with dates in Edmonton and Toronot scheduled on a “three-city tour.”

In 2012, Robinson pleaded guilty to using a friend’s passport to travel to the United States. He was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

Related links:

WATCH: Interviewing Tommy Robinson fans on St George’s Day | Extreme Britain

Topics:

Canada,Stephen Yaxley-Lennon,Tommy Robinson

RELATED ARTICLES

Terrifying moment theme park ride breaks down in mid-air, leaving passengers dangling

amusement park

Terrifying moment theme park ride breaks down in mid-air, leaving passengers dangling

By Ryan Price

Katie Hopkins and Tommy Robinson return to X, years after Twitter accounts banned

Katie Hopkins

Katie Hopkins and Tommy Robinson return to X, years after Twitter accounts banned

By Charlie Herbert

Photographer finds photo of penis-shaped iceberg near town called Dildo

Canada

Photographer finds photo of penis-shaped iceberg near town called Dildo

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Worrying scenes as Cavalry Guard collapses in roasting UK temperatures

cavalry guard

Worrying scenes as Cavalry Guard collapses in roasting UK temperatures

By Charlie Herbert

Euro 2024 Day 12: All the major action and talking points

Austria

Euro 2024 Day 12: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange freed from prison in US plea deal

Julian Assange

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange freed from prison in US plea deal

By Charlie Herbert

UEFA may ban fans from drinking at the rest of Euro 2024

Football

UEFA may ban fans from drinking at the rest of Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Sprinter brandishes Exodia the Forbidden One to his opponents ahead of Olympic trials

100m

Sprinter brandishes Exodia the Forbidden One to his opponents ahead of Olympic trials

By Harry Warner

Here’s everything we know about Jay Slater as search enters second week

canary islands

Here’s everything we know about Jay Slater as search enters second week

By Charlie Herbert

England fans are only just realising how ‘easy’ their run to the Euro 2024 final could be

England

England fans are only just realising how ‘easy’ their run to the Euro 2024 final could be

By Zoe Hodges

Worrying scenes as Cavalry Guard collapses in roasting UK temperatures

cavalry guard

Worrying scenes as Cavalry Guard collapses in roasting UK temperatures

By Charlie Herbert

Euro 2024 Day 12: All the major action and talking points

Austria

Euro 2024 Day 12: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

House of the Dragon star forced to limit Instagram comments due to hateful trolls

fabien frankel

House of the Dragon star forced to limit Instagram comments due to hateful trolls

By Charlie Herbert

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange freed from prison in US plea deal

Julian Assange

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange freed from prison in US plea deal

By Charlie Herbert

UEFA may ban fans from drinking at the rest of Euro 2024

Football

UEFA may ban fans from drinking at the rest of Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Eddie Murphy confirms a Donkey movie is in the works

donkey

Eddie Murphy confirms a Donkey movie is in the works

By Nina McLaughlin

Body language expert says Gareth Southgate is showing ‘defeatist’ demeanour at Euro 2024

euros 2024

Body language expert says Gareth Southgate is showing ‘defeatist’ demeanour at Euro 2024

By Zoe Hodges

UEFA issues stark response to criticism over handling of Barnabas Varga incident 

UEFA issues stark response to criticism over handling of Barnabas Varga incident 

By Jacob Entwistle

Quiz: How well do you know the youngest players throughout the history of the Euros?

#FootballJOEQuiz

Quiz: How well do you know the youngest players throughout the history of the Euros?

By Callum Boyle

Heinz combines 14 different sauces to make Every Sauce

Heinz

Heinz combines 14 different sauces to make Every Sauce

By Charlie Herbert

Sprinter brandishes Exodia the Forbidden One to his opponents ahead of Olympic trials

100m

Sprinter brandishes Exodia the Forbidden One to his opponents ahead of Olympic trials

By Harry Warner

Load more stories