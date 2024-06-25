Tommy Robinson arrested in Canada for suspected immigration offence

The far-right activist claims his passport has been seized

Tommy Robinson has been arrested in Canada for a suspected immigration offence.

Footage shared online shows the far-right activist being handcuffed by two plain-clothed police officers. They can be heard telling the 41-year-old – whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – that he is the subject of “an outstanding immigration warrant.”

He is then led away into the back of a police van.

His arrest came shortly after he had given a speech in Calgary on Monday.

In a post on his social media, Robinson said he had been released later on Monday but had to hand his passport to local authorities.

He wrote: “Ok I’m FREE, well sort of, none of this makes sense.

“I’m now detained in Calgary, prevented from leaving the city, these conditions stop me from continuing my tour of Canada and meeting with guests for podcasts. I’m not even allowed to leave to travel home.”

According to the Independent, Robinson had been in Canada to take part in a podcast in front of 150 people, with an outlet called Rebel News.

This was to discuss “freedom of speech”, “lawfare” and his battles with British police.

This was set to be the first of three appearances on the podcast, with dates in Edmonton and Toronot scheduled on a “three-city tour.”

In 2012, Robinson pleaded guilty to using a friend’s passport to travel to the United States. He was sentenced to 10 months in prison.