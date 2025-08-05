Search icon

05th Aug 2025

The Repair Shop host Jay Blades charged with rape

Sammi Minion

He will appear in court next week.

BBC presenter Jay Blades has been charged with two counts of rape. 

Blades is best known for presenting BBC show The Repair Shop which he has hosted since 2017. 

The 55-year-old will appear in court next week over the allegations. 

His charges were confirmed by West Mercia Police. 

A spokesperson said: “Jason Blades, 55, of Claverley in Shropshire, has been charged with two counts of rape.

“He is due to appear at Telford magistrates’ court on 13 August 2025.”

The Repair Shop has been popular with viewers ever since launching eight years ago, eventually being moved to a primetime slot after beginning life on daytime TV.

The premise is that members of the public bring treasured possessions and family heirlooms to be fixed and restored by expert craftspeople. 

Blades was honoured with an MBE in 2021 and is also known for hosting TV shows, Money for Nothing, Jay Blades’ Home Fix and Jay and Dom’s Home Fi. 

Blades stepped back from presenting The Repair Shop in 2024. 

