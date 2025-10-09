The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 472

Who fancies being tested on Russell Martin’s time at Rangers AND Taylor Swift?
It feels like a tricky quiz this week.
Nevertheless, I have faith in at least some of you to excel. The rest of you can rest safe in the knowledge that there’s always another pub quiz round the corner to redeem yourself on.
Good luck!
ROUND 1: General knowledge
How many oxygen atoms are in a water molecule?
What is the fourth letter in the Greek alphabet?
What is the logo of the Conservative Party?
How many stars are on the Chinese flag?
Who is widely credited with discovering that the Earth orbits around the Sun?
ROUND 2: Sport
How many league games did Russell Martin win during his time as Rangers manager?
McLaren have won the 2025 F1 Constructors Championship, taking them to second in the all-time rankings - who are the only team to have won more titles than them?
Which of these footballers is NOT currently playing in the MLS?
In winter sports, the biathlon combines cross-country skiing with what?
Who did David Haye lose to in his final ever professional fight?
ROUND 3: Entertainment
The track 'Actually Romantic' on Taylor Swift's new album is widely rumoured to be about which British singer?
Who was the first celebrity to leave this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing?
Which famous war film features the line 'I love the smell of napalm in the morning?'
Which TV show does this castle famously feature in?
Which film in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy features Heath Ledger as the Joker?
ROUND 4: Reality TV stars
Here's a picture of a reality TV star, just tell us who they are. First up...
Who is this?
Who is this?
Who is this?
Finally...
ROUND 5: Taylor Swift songs
A simple question: which of these three options is the real title of a Taylor Swift song? First up...
Which of these is a real Taylor Swift song?
Which of these is a real Taylor Swift song?
Which of these is a real Taylor Swift song?
Which of these is a real Taylor Swift song?
