The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 472

Who fancies being tested on Russell Martin's time at Rangers AND Taylor Swift?

It's Friday, the weekend is here, and that can only mean one thing – the JOE Friday Pub Quiz.

It feels like a tricky quiz this week. Anyone getting a score even close to 25 is going to have to have some pretty broad knowledge.

Nevertheless, I have faith in at least some of you to excel. The rest of you can rest safe in the knowledge that there’s always another pub quiz round the corner to redeem yourself on.

Good luck!

ROUND 1: General knowledge



How many oxygen atoms are in a water molecule? One Two Three Correct! Wrong! What is the fourth letter in the Greek alphabet? Upsilon Delta Omega Correct! Wrong! What is the logo of the Conservative Party? A horse A flaming torch A tree Correct! Wrong! How many stars are on the Chinese flag? Five Six Four Correct! Wrong! Who is widely credited with discovering that the Earth orbits around the Sun? Galileo Galilei Nicolaus Copernicus Isaac Newton Correct! Wrong! ROUND 2: Sport



How many league games did Russell Martin win during his time as Rangers manager? Two One Three Correct! Wrong! McLaren have won the 2025 F1 Constructors Championship, taking them to second in the all-time rankings - who are the only team to have won more titles than them? Williams Mercedes Ferrari Correct! Wrong! Which of these footballers is NOT currently playing in the MLS? Sergio Busquets Son Heung-min Angel Di Maria Correct! Wrong! In winter sports, the biathlon combines cross-country skiing with what? Ski jumping Snowboarding Rifle shooting Correct! Wrong! Who did David Haye lose to in his final ever professional fight? Tony Bellew Carl Froch Derek Chisora Correct! Wrong! ROUND 3: Entertainment



The track 'Actually Romantic' on Taylor Swift's new album is widely rumoured to be about which British singer? Adele Ed Sheeran Charli XCX Correct! Wrong! Who was the first celebrity to leave this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing? Vicky Pattison Chris Robshaw Thomas Skinner Correct! Wrong! Which famous war film features the line 'I love the smell of napalm in the morning?' Apocalypse Now Platoon Save Private Ryan Correct! Wrong! Which TV show does this castle famously feature in? The Traitors Downton Abbey Game of Thrones Correct! Wrong! Which film in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy features Heath Ledger as the Joker? The Dark Knight The Dark Knight Rises Batman Begins Correct! Wrong! ROUND 4: Reality TV stars



Here's a picture of a reality TV star, just tell us who they are. First up... Spencer Matthews Sam Thompson Jamie Laing Correct! Wrong! Who is this? Scarlett Moffat Stacey Solomon Dani Dyer Correct! Wrong! Who is this? Joey Essex Dan Edgar Mark Wright Correct! Wrong! Who is this? Chloe Sims Lauren Goodger Amy Childs Correct! Wrong! Finally... Wes Nelson Mike Boateng Josh Denzel Correct! Wrong! ROUND 5: Taylor Swift songs



A simple question: which of these three options is the real title of a Taylor Swift song? First up... Cardigan Sweater Jumper Correct! Wrong! Which of these is a real Taylor Swift song? 23 22 24 Correct! Wrong! Which of these is a real Taylor Swift song? Cruel Spring Cruel Winter Cruel Summer Correct! Wrong! Which of these is a real Taylor Swift song? Welcome to London Welcome to Paris Welcome to New York Correct! Wrong! Which of these is a real Taylor Swift song? We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together We Are Never Ever Ever Getting Back Together We Are Never Getting Back Together Correct! Wrong!

