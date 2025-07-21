Search icon

News

21st Jul 2025

The Cosby Show star Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies tragically aged 54

JOE

The Cosby Show star Malcolm-Jamal Warner dies tragically aged 54

TMZ has reported “The Cosby Show” alum Malcolm-Jamal Warner has died aged 54.

According to an unconfirmed, however reliable source known to TMZ, Warner has died as a result of an accidental drowning.

Malcolm‑Jamal Warner was a prominent figure in “The Cosby Show”, in which he played Theodore Huxtable, locking in his spot as TV royalty.

He also appeared in the hit sitcom Malcolm & Eddie, lent his voice to one of the coolest animated shows, ‘The Magic School Bus’, and even showed off his musical talent with a Grammy win in 2015.

Most recently, he was hosting the podcast ‘Not All Hood’. His latest episode dropped just 3 days ago.

Malcolm‑Jamal leaves behind a wife and daughter. He was 54.

Topics:

sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

Plane crashes into school campus killing 19 in fireball explosion

Breaking News

Plane crashes into school campus killing 19 in fireball explosion

By Ava Keady

Police investigating Married At First Sight star’s ‘sex assault’ on honeymoon 

Channel 4

Police investigating Married At First Sight star’s ‘sex assault’ on honeymoon 

By Ava Keady

Mikel Arteta breaks silence on Thomas Partey rape charges 

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta breaks silence on Thomas Partey rape charges 

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Tim Tams favourite has finally arrived on UK supermarket shelves

Australia

Tim Tams favourite has finally arrived on UK supermarket shelves

By Dan Seddon

A stylish cult action thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

jeff bridges

A stylish cult action thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Pubs are allowed to stay open until 1am for England vs Italy

Pubs are allowed to stay open until 1am for England vs Italy

By Sammi Minion

UK’s largest sex festival ‘Swingathon’ sees hundreds of couples descend on small village

Lincolnshire

UK’s largest sex festival ‘Swingathon’ sees hundreds of couples descend on small village

By JOE

JD Vance to have family summer holiday in the Cotswolds

Donald Trump

JD Vance to have family summer holiday in the Cotswolds

By Dan Seddon

Donald Trump shares AI video of Barack Obama being arrested in bizarre post

AI

Donald Trump shares AI video of Barack Obama being arrested in bizarre post

By Erin McLaughlin

Tim Tams favourite has finally arrived on UK supermarket shelves

Australia

Tim Tams favourite has finally arrived on UK supermarket shelves

By Dan Seddon

Ellen DeGeneres confirms she moved to the UK because of Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Ellen DeGeneres confirms she moved to the UK because of Donald Trump

By Dan Seddon

A stylish cult action thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

jeff bridges

A stylish cult action thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Pubs are allowed to stay open until 1am for England vs Italy

Pubs are allowed to stay open until 1am for England vs Italy

By Sammi Minion

UK’s largest sex festival ‘Swingathon’ sees hundreds of couples descend on small village

Lincolnshire

UK’s largest sex festival ‘Swingathon’ sees hundreds of couples descend on small village

By JOE

JD Vance to have family summer holiday in the Cotswolds

Donald Trump

JD Vance to have family summer holiday in the Cotswolds

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Donald Trump shares AI video of Barack Obama being arrested in bizarre post

AI

Donald Trump shares AI video of Barack Obama being arrested in bizarre post

By Erin McLaughlin

More than 100 arrested for protesting against proscription of Palestine Action

Gaza

More than 100 arrested for protesting against proscription of Palestine Action

By Ava Keady

Sniffer dog who helped police Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral dies in car crash

Sniffer dog who helped police Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral dies in car crash

By Erin McLaughlin

Lionesses decide to stop taking the knee after Jess Carter faces racist abuse

EURO 2025

Lionesses decide to stop taking the knee after Jess Carter faces racist abuse

By Sammi Minion

Camila Cabello spotted drinking alongside locals in popular Dublin pub

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello spotted drinking alongside locals in popular Dublin pub

By Erin McLaughlin

The FootballJOE Quiz #34: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #34: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories