16th Jul 2025

Teenager dies after being sucked into meat grinder while at work

Sammi Minion

An American teenager has been killed after a meat grinder was accidentally turned on while he was cleaning it. 

The 19-year-old, who has not been named, was working at the food processing plant for popular frozen burrito brand Tina’s Burrito’s in the Vernon area of California. 

He was part of the after-hours clean up crew and had been cleaning the deadly machine when the tragic accident occurred, according to local police. 

The teenager was sucked inside as the device activated and although his co-workers heard calls for help they were unable to switch the machine off in time. 

His horrified colleagues were only able to watch on helpless as the terrifying accident took place. 

His body was eventually recovered from the device by police. 

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health have said they will investigate the incident, as they hope to discover what caused the machine to activate when it was supposed to be switched off. 

Police have said they don’t suspect any foul play however.

