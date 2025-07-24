Search icon

News

24th Jul 2025

Teen discovers family hired actor to be his best friend for a decade

JOE

“What in the Truman Show is this dude?”

A teenager has left people stunned after telling the story of how a member of his family hired an actor to be his best friend.

Lawson Spolansky took to TikTok to share his tale, saying that he is “finally ready to share with you this horrific story.”

Back when he was a 5-year-old in 2012, Spolansky’s aunt said he needed to “become a better man”.

Shortly after, he explained how he fell off the monkey bars in a playground, and was ridiculed by a boy he called “Dexter”.

However, Dexter’s mum came and helped bandage him up while his nanny was preoccupied elsewhere.

Surprisingly, Spolansky ended up sat next to Dexter months later when he started school.

Over a period of time, the pair grew close and by 2018 Dexter had invited him on a trip to California’s Universal Studios.

The holiday ended up being cancelled, but Spolansky grew suspicious after he spied a photo of his aunt in California alongside Dexter and his mum.

By 2021, Spolansky had entered into his first relationship with the boy who cleaned Dexter’s pool at home, and he revealed something that he overheard.

He said that he heard Dexter’s mum explaining to someone how Spolansky’s aunt hired Dexter to become friends with him, and that his manager was even playing the role of his mother.

Plus, Spolansky’s ‘therapist’ even turned out to be the sister of Dexter’s manager.

@lawsonspolansky im finally ready to share with u this horrific story #storytime #bestfriend #childhood #lawsonspolansky #fyp #childhoodtrauma #fypシ゚viral #mentalhealth #real #truth #actor #school #fypシ #trending ♬ My Best Friend I Never Had – Lawson Spolansky

“So now I’m left broken, [with] a severe amount of trust issues and I feel like I never really went anywhere,” Spolansky concluded.

Viewers responded to the wild story in the comments section of the TikTok, and people were truly left stunned.

“What in the Truman Show is this dude, omg that is insane,” one person wrote.

A second said: “I hope you reported the therapist for ethics violations. I’m sorry you went through this.”

A third penned: “I can’t believe they let it go on that long either???”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Matt Damon explains why movies these days aren’t as good as they used to be

DVD

Matt Damon explains why movies these days aren’t as good as they used to be

By JOE

New app lets women warn each other about men in their city

dating app

New app lets women warn each other about men in their city

By Ava Keady

Manchester United’s new £4,000-a-year season ticket model, that doesn’t even guarantee a seat 

Football

Manchester United’s new £4,000-a-year season ticket model, that doesn’t even guarantee a seat 

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Car owner fined after dog pictured ‘driving car’

Cars

Car owner fined after dog pictured ‘driving car’

By JOE

Matthew Perry’s doctor pleads guilty to supplying Friends star with ketamine before death

Court

Matthew Perry’s doctor pleads guilty to supplying Friends star with ketamine before death

By Ava Keady

Dad slams ‘woke’ primary school for telling him he can’t dress up as a gorilla

Dad slams ‘woke’ primary school for telling him he can’t dress up as a gorilla

By JOE

British families sent ‘wrong remains’ of loved ones from Air India crash

Air India

British families sent ‘wrong remains’ of loved ones from Air India crash

By Sammi Minion

Plane carrying 49 people crashes after vanishing from radar

Aviation

Plane carrying 49 people crashes after vanishing from radar

By Harry Warner

Plane nose dives and crashes into motorway leaving cars to drive through flames

Aviation

Plane nose dives and crashes into motorway leaving cars to drive through flames

By Harry Warner

Car owner fined after dog pictured ‘driving car’

Cars

Car owner fined after dog pictured ‘driving car’

By JOE

‘Sick and upset’ vegan sends ‘last warning’ letter to neighbour over barbecue

barbecue

‘Sick and upset’ vegan sends ‘last warning’ letter to neighbour over barbecue

By JOE

People are only just discovering why all Greek statues have tiny penises

Funny

People are only just discovering why all Greek statues have tiny penises

By JOE

Former Man United striker slapped with fine after investigation launched

Football

Former Man United striker slapped with fine after investigation launched

By Sammi Minion

Biffy Clyro announce UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Biffy Clyro announce UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Matthew Perry’s doctor pleads guilty to supplying Friends star with ketamine before death

Court

Matthew Perry’s doctor pleads guilty to supplying Friends star with ketamine before death

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Dad slams ‘woke’ primary school for telling him he can’t dress up as a gorilla

Dad slams ‘woke’ primary school for telling him he can’t dress up as a gorilla

By JOE

British families sent ‘wrong remains’ of loved ones from Air India crash

Air India

British families sent ‘wrong remains’ of loved ones from Air India crash

By Sammi Minion

Plane carrying 49 people crashes after vanishing from radar

Aviation

Plane carrying 49 people crashes after vanishing from radar

By Harry Warner

Plane nose dives and crashes into motorway leaving cars to drive through flames

Aviation

Plane nose dives and crashes into motorway leaving cars to drive through flames

By Harry Warner

Plane carrying around 50 people goes missing

Aviation

Plane carrying around 50 people goes missing

By Harry Warner

Every Premier League fixture rescheduled in September unveiled

Football

Every Premier League fixture rescheduled in September unveiled

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories