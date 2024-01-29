Taylor Swift storms pitch to celebrate as Travis Kelce’s Chiefs reach Super Bowl

“You gotta fight, for your right, to PARRTTYYYY!”

The match-up for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on February 11th has been set after a captivating Championship Sunday in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs, along with Taylor Swift, their newest big fan, will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

The Chiefs will look to become the first team to regain the Vince Lombardi Trophy in successive seasons since the 2004 New England Patriots, while the Niners will look to win their first Super Bowl since 1995.

At the end of their game, pop superstar Taylor Swift stormed the pitch to celebrate the win with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs.

AFC Championship: Chiefs get past the Ravens in an enthralling battle in Baltimore

Every Championship Game is cagey, exciting and full of thrilling moments. It’s clear that the AFC Championship lived up to the billing. Lamar Jackson, who is expected to win the MVP award going up against Patrick Mahomes – the thought of it was just box office.

That being said, going into this game, the Chiefs had ended the season in their worst ever form with quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the starter – they finished with eleven wins and six losses. For some of these games, the offense just did not click – and the tempo of the offense was not existent. The Chiefs were the underdog going into Baltimore.

Forget being an underdog. With Taylor Swift watching on, the Chiefs stormed into a 10 point lead at the half in the AFC Championship, leading 17-10. On the first two possessions of the game, Kansas City scored on both occasions, firstly with Travis Kelce:

OH MY GOODNESS TRAVIS KELCE pic.twitter.com/b8W7hs0ih4 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 28, 2024

The Ravens fought back quickly, though, with Lamar Jackson finding Zay Flowers for a 30-yard touchdown pass.

One of the most amazing plays of the game (and season) came in the second quarter, with a 10-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce. Mahomes had an unearthly amount of time to make a pass, but the couldn’t find anyone. With the Ravens defense about to absorb him, he threw a pass in the air towards Kelce who made a stunning catch:

The reality is, from this point, the game was cagey. Baltimore struggled to move the ball down the field at times – something that the Ravens have had no issue with all season – and the reality is that the Chiefs defense came up clutch in the end for a team many doubted going into the game.

When all was said and done, Baltimore made far, far too many mistakes. For a team with such high expectations to have three turnovers – two of which were in the red zone and four personal foul penalties, it was never going to be their day. The Chiefs got the job done and Mahomes and Co leave Baltimore with one more game left in their season. For the Ravens, they wonder what could have been.