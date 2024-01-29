Search icon

News

29th Jan 2024

Taylor Swift storms pitch to celebrate as Travis Kelce’s Chiefs reach Super Bowl

JOE

“You gotta fight, for your right, to PARRTTYYYY!”

The match-up for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on February 11th has been set after a captivating Championship Sunday in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs, along with Taylor Swift, their newest big fan, will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

The Chiefs will look to become the first team to regain the Vince Lombardi Trophy in successive seasons since the 2004 New England Patriots, while the Niners will look to win their first Super Bowl since 1995.

At the end of their game, pop superstar Taylor Swift stormed the pitch to celebrate the win with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs.

AFC Championship: Chiefs get past the Ravens in an enthralling battle in Baltimore

Every Championship Game is cagey, exciting and full of thrilling moments. It’s clear that the AFC Championship lived up to the billing. Lamar Jackson, who is expected to win the MVP award going up against Patrick Mahomes – the thought of it was just box office.

That being said, going into this game, the Chiefs had ended the season in their worst ever form with quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the starter – they finished with eleven wins and six losses. For some of these games, the offense just did not click – and the tempo of the offense was not existent. The Chiefs were the underdog going into Baltimore.

Forget being an underdog. With Taylor Swift watching on, the Chiefs stormed into a 10 point lead at the half in the AFC Championship, leading 17-10. On the first two possessions of the game, Kansas City scored on both occasions, firstly with Travis Kelce:

The Ravens fought back quickly, though, with Lamar Jackson finding Zay Flowers for a 30-yard touchdown pass.

One of the most amazing plays of the game (and season) came in the second quarter, with a 10-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce. Mahomes had an unearthly amount of time to make a pass, but the couldn’t find anyone. With the Ravens defense about to absorb him, he threw a pass in the air towards Kelce who made a stunning catch:

The reality is, from this point, the game was cagey. Baltimore struggled to move the ball down the field at times – something that the Ravens have had no issue with all season – and the reality is that the Chiefs defense came up clutch in the end for a team many doubted going into the game.

When all was said and done, Baltimore made far, far too many mistakes. For a team with such high expectations to have three turnovers – two of which were in the red zone and four personal foul penalties, it was never going to be their day. The Chiefs got the job done and Mahomes and Co leave Baltimore with one more game left in their season. For the Ravens, they wonder what could have been.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

People ‘scared to sleep’ after discovering horror serial killer show ‘like Luther but better’

TV

People ‘scared to sleep’ after discovering horror serial killer show ‘like Luther but better’

By Nina McLaughlin

Iraqi player sent off for ‘over-celebrating’ in Asian Cup before they concede two goals to lose

Asia Cup

Iraqi player sent off for ‘over-celebrating’ in Asian Cup before they concede two goals to lose

By Callum Boyle

‘Mesmerising’ new WWII series from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks has finally dropped

Apple TV

‘Mesmerising’ new WWII series from Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks has finally dropped

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Two in three Britons feel overwhelmed by domestic and global crises, survey finds

Conservative

Two in three Britons feel overwhelmed by domestic and global crises, survey finds

By Ava Evans

James Corden slammed for inappropriate Harvey Weinstein jokes at Hollywood gala

Harvey Weinstein

James Corden slammed for inappropriate Harvey Weinstein jokes at Hollywood gala

By Rich Cooper

Brits could be paid for not using electrical appliance in peak hours

Cost of living crisis

Brits could be paid for not using electrical appliance in peak hours

By Kieran Galpin

David Bowie allegedly survived six heart attacks leading up to his death

David Bowie

David Bowie allegedly survived six heart attacks leading up to his death

By JOE

Peter Crouch has ‘become a meme forever’ after crossbar challenge disaster

Peter Crouch has ‘become a meme forever’ after crossbar challenge disaster

By Lee Costello

Chippy owner who ‘celebrated’ Queen’s death has windows smashed in

Chippy owner who ‘celebrated’ Queen’s death has windows smashed in

By Steve Hopkins

Mum baffled as school assistant changes daughter’s hairstyle without asking permission

Mum baffled as school assistant changes daughter’s hairstyle without asking permission

By Nina McLaughlin

Oxford student explains why Oxbridge degree isn’t what it’s cracked up to be

extreme britain

Oxford student explains why Oxbridge degree isn’t what it’s cracked up to be

By Charlie Herbert

Jessica Biel sparks debate after admitting ‘very strange’ shower habit

Jessica Biel sparks debate after admitting ‘very strange’ shower habit

By Joseph Loftus

Millennials are the hardest working generation, study shows

Milenials

Millennials are the hardest working generation, study shows

By Nina McLaughlin

New UFC signing Kayla Harrison says she would ‘mess up’ Israel Adesanya

Dana White

New UFC signing Kayla Harrison says she would ‘mess up’ Israel Adesanya

By Callum Boyle

Breakthrough in Madeleine McCann case as suspect’s friend vows to testify

Madeleine McCann

Breakthrough in Madeleine McCann case as suspect’s friend vows to testify

By Kat O'Connor

MORE FROM JOE

UK set for first White Christmas in 12 years according to first long-range forecasts

Christmas

UK set for first White Christmas in 12 years according to first long-range forecasts

By Charlie Herbert

Northern Ireland announce their Euro 2016 squad in the most epic way possible

#FansInGreen

Northern Ireland announce their Euro 2016 squad in the most epic way possible

By Colm Boohig

Tunisia’s capital city rocked by explosion on bus

Terrorsim

Tunisia’s capital city rocked by explosion on bus

By JOE

5 footballing moments that lifted us out of our seats

Champions League

5 footballing moments that lifted us out of our seats

By JOE

Angry Cristiano Ronaldo kicks armband away in disgust after Euro 2020 exit

Belgium

Angry Cristiano Ronaldo kicks armband away in disgust after Euro 2020 exit

By Simon Lloyd

Mainz striker Karim Onisiwo ‘couldn’t remember’ scoring goal after suffering concussion

Bundesliga

Mainz striker Karim Onisiwo ‘couldn’t remember’ scoring goal after suffering concussion

By Wayne Farry

Load more stories