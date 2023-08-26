Strictly’s Oti Mabuse announces she’s pregnant live on TV

‘Speaking of things that you didn’t know at home, we have a little something for all of you, we’ve been holding some good news’

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has confirmed that she’s pregnant and expecting a child with her husband, Marius Lepure.

The Strictly legend, 33, confirmed that her and her husband are expecting live on ITV’s Oti Mabuse’s Breakfast Show this morning.

Accompanied by her husband, the very happy couple left viewers at home completely speechless when they dropped the huge bombshell just before the final credits.

She explained: “Speaking of things that you didn’t know at home, we have a little something for all of you, we’ve been holding some good news. We’re having a baby.”

People have since began to share their love and support online.

One person wrote: “Awhhh Oti Mabuse is pregnant, such lovely news,” while another added: “What a lovely way to start my Saturday morning. Sitting down to watch Oti’s show and she announces she’s having a baby. Just wonderful.”

Broadway star, Marisha Wallace, who was a guest on the show, added: “I had a blast on Oti Mabuse’s breakfast show this morning go watch on catch up now! And we announced Oti’s new baby. What a great morning.”

Congratulations to the happy couple.