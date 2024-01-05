Starsky & Hutch star David Soul dies aged 80

‘His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched’

Actor David Soul, best known for his role in the classic TV series Starsky & Hutch, has died at the age of 80.

His wife Helen Snell confirmed the news in a statement, which read: “David Soul – beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother – died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family. He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend.

“His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.”

The actor and singer was best known for his role as Detective Kenneth ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson in Starsky & Hutch from 1975 to 1979.

Some of his other roles included Joshua Bolt on Here Comes the Brides, Officer John David in Magnum Force and Roy Champion in The Yellow Rose.

Soul also had two number one singles in the UK – Don’t Give Up on Us and Silver Lady.

Born in Chicago in 1943, Soul was the son of Dr Richard W Solberg, a Lutheran minister and the senior representative for Lutheran World Relief during the reconstruction of Germany after World War II.

He grew up in South Dakota and Mexico City, and it was whilst studying at the University of Americas that he learned to play the guitar.

In the mid-60s he started acting on stage and made his TV debut in Flipper in the late 1960s.

After featuring in Here Come the Brides and Owen Marshall: Counselor at Law, Soul was cast by Clint Eastwood in his film Magnum Force, released in 1973.

It wasn’t long after that he would land his most famous role as Hutch, starring opposite Paul Michael Glaser’s Starsky in the hit crime-solving series.

The pair reprised their roles in 2004 for the movie remake starring Ben Stiller as Starsky and Owen Wilson as Hutch.