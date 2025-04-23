Search icon

News

23rd Apr 2025

St George’s Day isn’t today despite what it says on your calendar

Nina McLaughlin

It marks a break from tradition

St George’s Day traditionally falls on April 23 every year, but this year the Church of England has confirmed it has been pushed back.

There’s good reason for this – the church has a rule that meant no saint’s day can take place in the week before or week after Easter.

“When St George’s Day or St Mark’s Day falls between Palm Sunday and the Second Sunday of Easter inclusive, it is transferred to the Monday after the Second Sunday of Easter,” a note issued by the church says.

“If both fall in this period, St George’s Day is transferred to the Monday and St Mark’s Day to the Tuesday.”

Despite the day being shifted back, the celebrations are in full swing, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer wishing Brits a happy St George’s Day.

“A very happy St George’s Day to everyone celebrating across England,” he said.

“England is a beautiful country, rich with pride, potential and creativity. Today, let’s remember our shared history, our shared inheritance and our shared values.”

Thousands of people think today should be made into a bank holiday

St George’s Day is the day to commemorate the patron saint of England, but it is not a national holiday.

This marks a stark contrast to Scotland and Northern Ireland, where both St Andrew’s Day and St Patrick’s Day are public holidays.

However, a petition last year called for this to change, and over 75,000 people signed calling for St George’s Day to become a bank holiday.

“Recognising this day as a national holiday would provide an opportunity for people across England to celebrate their shared history and cultural identity while also acknowledging their unique contribution to the United Kingdom,” petition creator John Kelly writes.

However, when JOE went out on the street and asked the public what they thought about St George’s Day, it seems that not many people are aware of who St George is – or even when the day commemorating him is.

When asked how they are going to mark St George’s Day, most people were taken aback, with replies ranging from ‘I don’t know when that is,’ to ‘What is St George’s Day?’.

Even those who know when it is didn’t seem fussed about marking the occasion.

“I know when St George’s Day is, but I won’t be doing much for it,” one person said. “He slayed a dragon of some sort, something like that.”

Another person said that they would ‘probably be having a pint, but that’s nothing to do with George.’

Topics:

church of England,Easter,England,St George's Day

RELATED ARTICLES

84-year-old critically injured after falling from cross during crucifixion reenactment

Easter

84-year-old critically injured after falling from cross during crucifixion reenactment

By Sean Crosbie

Thomas Tuchel drops two players from England squad ahead of Latvia clash

England

Thomas Tuchel drops two players from England squad ahead of Latvia clash

By Zoe Hodges

Subway to launch hot cross bun subs in time for Easter 

Easter

Subway to launch hot cross bun subs in time for Easter 

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Harry Potter star compares JK Rowling to Andrew Tate

Harry Potter

Harry Potter star compares JK Rowling to Andrew Tate

By Sean Crosbie

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

Driving

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

By Nina McLaughlin

British workers are some of the ‘saddest and most stressed in Europe’

workplace

British workers are some of the ‘saddest and most stressed in Europe’

By Sean Crosbie

Popular adult star Damien Stone dies aged 32

Porn

Popular adult star Damien Stone dies aged 32

By Sean Crosbie

Bella Ramsey says they have some regrets over publicly coming out as non-binary

bella ramsey

Bella Ramsey says they have some regrets over publicly coming out as non-binary

By Sean Crosbie

JoJo Siwa has ‘realised she’s not a lesbian’ during her time on Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother

JoJo Siwa has ‘realised she’s not a lesbian’ during her time on Celebrity Big Brother

By Sean Crosbie

Harry Potter star compares JK Rowling to Andrew Tate

Harry Potter

Harry Potter star compares JK Rowling to Andrew Tate

By Sean Crosbie

An excellent new crime series is now available to stream at home

Crime

An excellent new crime series is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix is about to drop 2025’s best and most ‘brutal, primal’ action movie

Action Movies

Netflix is about to drop 2025’s best and most ‘brutal, primal’ action movie

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 43

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 43

By Stephen Porzio

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

Driving

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

By Nina McLaughlin

British workers are some of the ‘saddest and most stressed in Europe’

workplace

British workers are some of the ‘saddest and most stressed in Europe’

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Woman says HR refuses to use her name in emails due to her unfortunate initials

Emails

Woman says HR refuses to use her name in emails due to her unfortunate initials

By Nina McLaughlin

You can still get Olly Murs tickets for his 2025 UK and Ireland arena tour

Music

You can still get Olly Murs tickets for his 2025 UK and Ireland arena tour

By Jonny Yates

Popular adult star Damien Stone dies aged 32

Porn

Popular adult star Damien Stone dies aged 32

By Sean Crosbie

Keyshia Cole announces ‘The Way It Is’ 20th anniversary tour dates

Affiliate

Keyshia Cole announces ‘The Way It Is’ 20th anniversary tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Bella Ramsey says they have some regrets over publicly coming out as non-binary

bella ramsey

Bella Ramsey says they have some regrets over publicly coming out as non-binary

By Sean Crosbie

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

Affiliate

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

By Stephen Hurrell

Load more stories