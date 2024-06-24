Search icon

24th Jun 2024

Sprinter brandishes Exodia the Forbidden One to his opponents ahead of Olympic trials

Harry Warner

Noah Lyles/Yu-Gi-Oh!

They didn’t stand a chance

World champion sprinter Noah Lyles brandished an example of Exodia the Forbidden One, a Yu-Gi-Oh! card, to his opponents ahead of his Olympic trial for the USA.

Just before setting off from the blocks for his 100m sprint, Lyles made sure to show all of his contestants just who they were dealing with.

With this revelation, it could be that Lyles, currently the fastest man in the world, might be getting some spellcasting help from a higher power with his card safely tucked behind his number.

Although for those more versed in Athletics, they’ll know that the six-time world champion is not there by luck or the powers of Exodia, but by the fact that he runs 100m in 9.83 seconds, allowing him to comfortably beat the rest of the pack.

This is the second time Lyles has started a race by showing off his Yu-Gi-Oh! collection, doing the same yesterday, but with Blue-Eyes White Dragon.

The 26-year-old sprinter from Gainsville, Florida, is a huge fan of the trading card game as well as the anime version while also having an ongoing bet with fellow athlete Chase Ealey that has led to the viral video.

Ealey, the world outdoor shot put champion and big fan of Naruto, told Lyles that if he shows a Yu-Gi-Oh! card before each race, she would wear Rock Lee’s leg weights during her final next Saturday.

Social media went crazy over the video, with many users joking about the card.

Related links:

One user wrote “Bro got plot armor with the ‘Heart of The Cards'”

While another said: “That’s epic! Noah Lyles really knows how to make a grand entrance.”

Although one user did reassure everyone as he wrote: “It’s just the head of Exodia. Everyone is safe for now.”

Lyles easily breezed through Olympic trials to book his seat on the plane for Paris 2024 crossing the line in 9.83 seconds, equalling his personal best in the 100m.

Previously a specialist in the 200m, Lyles has progressively worked to make himself competitive in both disciplines.

The American sprinter is currently the 100m, 200m and 4x100m world champion and has previously gone viral before for his rant comparing the Athletics World Championships to American sports claiming to be world champions after winning their domestic leagues.

He said: “I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have ‘world champion’ on their head. World champion of what? The United States?

“We have almost every country out here fighting, thriving, putting on their flag to show that they are represented. There aren’t no flags in the NBA. We’ve got to do more. We’ve go to be presented to the world.”

Lyles will fight for 100m and 200m glory this July at the Paris Olympics.

