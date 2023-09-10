Spanish FA chief Luis Rubiales announces he will resign

BREAKING.

Spanish FA chief, Luis Rubiales, has announced that he will resign.

The former Spanish FA chief confirmed the news during a sit-down interview with Talk TV”s Piers Morgan.

Rubiales’ conduct sparked backlash across the globe when he kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips following her World Cup win.

When pressed by Piers Morgan on whether or not he would resign, Rubiales said: “I am going to – of course I cannot continue my work.”

He later added that he was helped come to his decision by consulting his father and daughters.

He added: “They know it’s not a question about me. Some friends very close to me said ‘Luis, now you have to focus on your dignity and continue your life – if not, you are probably going to damage people you love and the sport you love’.”

The news comes just days after Jenni Hermoso lodged a formal complaint against Rubiales, accusing the Spanish FA president of sexual assault after she was kissed on the lips during the trophy presentation of Spain’s World Cup win.

The captain has claimed that the kiss wasn’t consensual however, despite all of the controversy, Rubiales has refused to resign from his position.

And on Tuesday of last week, Jorge Vilda – the manager of Spain’s World Cup triumph – was sacked after he publicly backed the disgraced president on numerous occasions.