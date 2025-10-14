Search icon

14th Oct 2025

Social media star Big John has been detained in Australia

Nina McLaughlin

The social media sensation has been detained on his birthday

Internet star Big John has been detained in Australia, and is due to be deported on the same day as his 52nd birthday.

Big John, real name John Fisher, was due to be in Australia for some meet and greets, but in a new video he has claimed he will not be able to make it after being detained.

He was due to make appearances at Wentworth Park in Sydney, Perth Racing and Hillary’s Beach Club in Perth.

“I’m in Australia but bad news, I’m flying home tomorrow, on my birthday,” he said in a video posted to X.

“I’ve been detained by Border Force for four hours and I’m not in a holding hotel. My visa was legal coming in but they’re not happy with what I’m doing here so they’re sending me home.

“I’m sorry Australia – I’m sorry Perth, sorry Sydney – I won’t be at any of my appearances this weekend, but please support the ones I was going to be at because they’re going to be good days. I’ll let you know more when I get home. To be truthful I just want to get home. All the best, let’s have it. Bosh; or no bosh.”

Alongside the video, he wrote: “Being sent back by Aussie border force. 4 hours they detained me.

“My birthday tomorrow too. My visa was legit but they weren’t happy that business was going to earn money off whilst in Oz. Being sent back to London tomorrow. Gutted.”

The star, who is known for his love of Chinese food and iconic ‘bosh’ catchphrase, has nearly 700,000 followers on Instagram.

Topics:

Australia,big john

