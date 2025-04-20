Search icon

20th Apr 2025

Selena Gomez fans stunned after spotting X-rated item in new photo

JOE

Eagle-eyed fans have spied a raunchy object in the background of a new photo.

Selena Gomez fans have been left stunned after spotting an X-rated item in the background of a new photo.

The former Disney star and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, worked together professionally for years before becoming romantically involved.

They announced their engagement in December last year.

Now, eagle-eyed fans have gained an insight into her and Benny’s love life due to a new photo.

The 32-year-old shared a photo carousal on Instagram and one photo has accidentally given her 421 million followers an insight into her sex life.

Go on, try and spot it.

In the background of one photo shared by the Only Murders in the Building star, a tube of KY Jelly lubricant can be seen (beside the bottle with a red top).

Of course, social media users were quick to spot the item, with discussion surrounding it promptly making its way to TikTok.

@goodmorningjade No shade to Selena and Benny, I’m just a nosy fan who wants to see all the products my fav celebrities use and came across this specific product on her windowsill. Love that Benny is keeping our girl happy and satisfied. Loooove this couple! ❤️ #bennyandselena #isaidiloveyoufirst #selenagomez #bennyblanco ♬ Cardi b see something – erll_?

One user commented: “was not expecting that!!!”

Another said: “okay and? why are yall zooming in anyway?”

