Scientists develop world’s first pregnancy robot that can give birth

It looks to be straight out of a sci-fi movie

Scientists in China are on track to develop the world’s first ‘pregnancy robot’, which will be capable of carrying a baby to term and eventually give birth.

The humanoid will be fitted with an artificial womb that receives nutrients through a hose, according to experts, per the Daily Mail.

It has been reported that a prototype is expected to be released next year, with a price tag of around 100,000 yuan (£10,000).

Founder of the company, Kaiwa Technology, Dr Zhang Qifeng, is developing the robot.

Qifeng wants to take his invention a step further than just an incubator, he wants to develop a humanoid that can replicate the entire process from conception to delivery, per Asian media outlet ChosunBiz.

According to Dr Zhang, the artificial womb technology is already in a ‘mature stage’ and now just needs implanting in the robot’s abdomen, ‘so that a real person and the robot can interact to achieve pregnancy’, per the Daily Mail.

In regard to ethical and legal issues, he said: “We have held discussion forums with authorities in Guangdong Province and submitted related proposals while discussing policy and legislation.”

However, experts have yet to provide any specifics on how the egg and sperm are fertilised and implanted in the artificial womb.

Dr Zhang’s plans were made public during an interview shared on Duoyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

It didn’t take long for intense discussion to spark across Chinese social media.

Many criticised the technology for being ethically problematic as they argued that depriving a foetus of a maternal connection was cruel.

However, plenty of people also showed their support for the innovation, claiming it’s a way to spare women from pregnancy-related suffering.

One wrote: “Many families pay significant expenses for artificial insemination only to fail, so the development of the pregnancy robot contributes to society.”