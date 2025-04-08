Scientist who died for six minutes explains everything she saw in ‘the waiting room’

In 2016, Anna Stone died for six minutes, and now she’s sharing what she saw.

A scientist who died for six minutes has revealed everything she saw in ‘the waiting room’.

In 2016, Anna Stone suffered a medical emergency and which led to her being pronounced dead for a total of six minutes.

Finding out what happens when you die has been a question as old as time.

Stone said while she ‘was in the waiting room’, she watched as the healthcare professionals gave up on her.

Additionally, she also said that she visited her daughters before re-entering her body.

Speaking on the Next Level Soul, Stone explained: “That’s what my life has been, all about serving, service to others, and service to myself and being a better mother.”

Before this experience in 2016, Stone was having a difficult spot in her life.

She began drinking heavily and turned to drugs to help deal with life’s pressures.

In a YouTube video, she explained: “I was married to somebody that I barely knew, and it was a nightmare, and I just wasn’t doing well.

“I couldn’t keep a career on track. It was all just falling apart and I was really bitter and angry and very selfish, self centered, all about me and my problems.”

Prior to her near-death experience, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and ran into issued with her periods.

“I kind of made a joke and I said, ‘I think I’m bleeding to death’, and that’s the last thing I remember saying before I woke up in an ambulance,.

“The next thing I’m in a hospital bed. I had this feeling come over me that I can only describe, is that I knew I was dying. It felt like I was going to explode. It’s too much. I couldn’t handle it. Then suddenly I popped out of my body,” she shared.

The scientist recalled being in what she described as a ‘waiting room’.

“I was standing to the right of me, in the room… and then I noticed if I looked over to the left, I wasn’t in the hospital anymore… I knew it was somewhere I was supposed to be waiting for something to happen,” she added.

She revealed that this ‘waiting room’ had no tunnel, no ghosts, and no spirits of dead relatives.

It was simply just a ‘blank space’.

Stone realised she ‘didn’t have a body’, and watched on as doctors tried to save her via CPR.

She said re-entering her body via her belly button hurt ‘like absolute hell’.

The hard time has now led to Stone sharing her experiences, and advising to others who are going through hardships.

“I’ve been helping other people with trauma backgrounds, I can help other people. I had previously been an alcoholic, I would get home and drink 12 beers: now I can’t touch alcohol at all,” she concluded.