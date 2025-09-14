Search icon

14th Sep 2025

Schoolgirl put into isolation over Union Flag dress speaks at Tommy Robinson rally

JOE

It’s estimated 150,000 people turned up to the rally

A 13-year-old schoolgirl who was sent home after turning up in a sequin Union Flag dress spoke at Tommy Robinson’s ‘Unite the Kingdom’ rally in London yesterday.

Courtney Wright was put into isolation at school for wearing Union flag dress on a ‘culture day’ in July

The Year 7 student wore the dress reminiscent of the Spice Girls and had even written a speech about history and tradition of the UK as part of the celebrations.

However, she was told that the dress was “unacceptable”, leaving her in shock as she was removed from lessons and made to wait in the school reception until her father collected her.

Now, Wright has appeared on stage in front of an estimated crowd of 150,000 protestors in London.

She was introduced by Robinson as a ‘brave little British girl’, and made her own speech.

“Even though I’m only 13 I already know how lucky we are to live in this country,” she said to the crowd, via LBC.

“Britain is our home, it’s a place built on courage, sacrifice and freedom.

“Millions before us fought to protect it and it’s our duty to love it, respect it and keep it strong.

“We may be young but we are the future and together, with pride in our hearts, we will always stand for our great nation.”

She said she had been “silenced”, and made to feel like her “voice didn’t count”.

“Sometimes in school we only hear about other cultures, which is great because learning about different countries is interesting and important,” she continued.

“But you feel like being British doesn’t count as a culture, just because it’s a majority

“I think culture should be for everyone, not just people from different countries and backgrounds.

“Being British is still a culture and it matters too. So let’s celebrate all cultures, whether they come from far away or right here at home.”

At least 25 people were arrested following violence at the ‘United the Kingdom’ march yesterday.

Met Police said 26 officers were injured, with four facing serious injuries.

The injuries suffered ranged form broken teeth, concussion, a possible broken nose, a prolapsed disc and a head injury.

“When officers moved in to stop them they faced unacceptable violence,” police said in a statement.

“They were assaulted with kicks and punches.

“Bottles, flares and other projectiles were thrown.”

