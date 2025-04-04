Rumer Willis speaks out in defence of taking baths with her sisters

The actress opened up on the close relationship she has with her sisters

Rumer Willis has defended herself after revealing that her and her adult sisters still take baths together.

Willis was speaking on the What in the Winkler?! podcast when she revealed that she still shares a bath with Scout and Tallulah.

The 36-year-old said: “We all still take baths together, my sisters and I. And that’s just the kind of house that I grew up in.

“People might think that that’s crazy and weird, but I don’t.”

Her sisters, Scout and Tallulah are 33 and 31 respectively.

The actress, who is best known for roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and being part of Hollywood royalty, was talking about co-sleeping with her 23-month-old daughter, Louetta, when the topic came up.

She expressed that she wants to remain close with her daughter like she is with her mum, revealing that she still sleeps in bed with her mum, Demi Moore from time to time.

Rumer welcomed baby Lou in April 2023 with her ex Derek Richard Thomas.

Now, as she navigates co-parenting, she’s looking back at the blueprint her own famous parents created.

Appearing on Loose Women in February, she opened up about how dad Bruce and mum Demi set the bar for post-split parenting.

She said: “Even when they split up, they created such a beautiful foundation of prioritising my sisters and I.

“I never felt like I had to choose. Like, they never played against each other. We were a family, and we still are very much a family no matter what.”

She added: “Not only did I feel like that has set me up in my life to have such a beautiful foundation of my own family, but now, as I’m working through co-parenting as well, I feel deep gratitude for the example they’ve set.”

Bruce and Demi married in 1987 but divorced in June 1998, however, they have remained close.