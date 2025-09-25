Search icon

25th Sep 2025

Rihanna announces birth of first daughter and gives her extremely unusual name

Ava Keady

The Umbrella singer revealed her newborn’s name on social media.

Rihanna has revealed the name of her newborn daughter.

The Rude Boy singer announced the birth of her third child on X yesterday, also revealing the child’s name.

Alongside a photo of the 37-year-old holding the newborn was the caption: ‘Rocki Irish Mayers, Sept 13 2025.’

The Barbadian pop star does have Irish roots, with her late father Ronald Fenty being Barbadian and Irish descent.

Furthermore, some Irish media link the name Fenty to County Cork and the name Fenton which has been established in Cork regions, such as Midleton, over the centuries.

Rocki is the singer’s third child with American rapper A$AP Rocky.

The couple announced the pregnancy back in May of this year at the prestigious Met Gala in New York.

At the time, Rocky told media: “It feels amazing, you know. It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up.

“And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy.”

Additionally, recently speaking to Elle for their October issue, the rapper admitted he was ‘praying’ for a girl having previously welcomed two boys.

“I hope it’s a girl. I really do. We’re praying for a girl. Our first time, we wanted to know the sex of the baby. The second time, we didn’t want to know.

“Third time, we don’t want to know until, you know. I feel like it’s going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that.”

The couple publicly confirmed their relationship in 2020 and welcomed their first child, RZA, in May 2022.

They welcomed their second child, Riot Rose, in August 2023 after the Only Girl singer announced her pregnancy during her halftime performance at the Superbowl in February of that year.

