Residents evacuated after multiple fires burn through east London parkland

The blaze covered 20 acres of land

Multiple households in London were forced to evacuate last night after a wildfire ripped through acres of grassland in the east London town of Dagenham.

The BBC reported that more than 120 firefighters fought off a fire that sent smoke billowing into the London skyline.

The fire was first reported at 18:30 BST last night (14 July) and crews from Dagenham, Hornchurch, Wennington, Romford and other surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said 25 fire engines and a wildfire response vehicle attended the blaze and that grass, shrubland and trees, as well as fences and garden furniture were all caught in the flames.

It said the fire was behind Clemence Road in Dagenham, which backs on to Beam Parklands.

After some residents were forced to be temporarily evacuated, the brigade said on X: “We are making steady progress at a grass fire in Dagenham and residents have been able to return to their properties.”

Meanwhile, other residents were advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to the thick smoke.

The brigade said it was also using wildfire beaters, a long handle with a flat piece of rubber at the end.

This ultimately helps to stop the spread of the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

Meanwhile another grassfire also broke out in Hornchurch, east London, where eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters tackled a blaze of around six hectares near Wingletye Lane.

Firefighters were alerted at 20:10 and mobilised crews from Barking, Kentish Town, Soho and other surrounding fire stations to the scene.

Residents there were also advised to keep their doors and windows shut due to the smoke.