27th Apr 2025

Rematch date and venue decided for Eubank and Benn

Ava Keady

Three years of rivalry came to an end with a brutal back-and-forth clash last night.

The date and venue for the rematch has already been decided.

After three years of rivalry, it all came to an end with a brutal back-and-forth clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last night, with a unanimous scoring of 116-112.

Now, the pair could meet for a rematch in less than five months time.

The rivals had agreed to a rematch clause before the bout, and it seems Benn is wasting no time in demanding a second go following the first defeat of his career.

Saudi boxing supremo Turki Alalshikh revealed a date and venue has already been earmarked for said rematch.

“If they’re not injured and ready, we want the rematch in late September at Tottenham.

“The British fans were amazing, and I thank them,” he added.

Benn commented on the sequel, saying: “I want the revenge, I want my revenge. I think inactivity played a big part, I think it took me back.

“I had Eubank hurt multiple times, but I couldn’t get the finish, and I’ll make sure for next time that the finish is there.”

His opponent, Eubank Jr, was taken straight to hospital after the clash as a precaution, missing the post-fight press conference.

Last minute, he was joined by his father following a bitter feud between them.

Speaking on his father’s presence, he said, ‘it was special’.

His fathered has previously labelled him a ‘disgrace’ for his egg-slap on Benn back in February.

“He needed to be here. All of this is because of what he did – and we did it again. I’m happy to have this man with me. I’ve upheld the family name, like we said we were going to, so it’s onwards and upwards.

“The fact that our fathers did what they did all those years ago, it brings out another soul and spirit – and that’s what we both showed tonight,” he continued.

Despite missing the post-match conference, before leaving, Eubank Jr paid homage to Benn’s performance.

“Everything surprised me, I didn’t know he had what he had in him.

“I thought I’d break him early. I underestimated him. I didn’t train for a fight like that — he’s never shown that, but then again, he’s never had to show it. He had to show it tonight, and so did I.”

On the other hand, Benn called his first career defeat ‘a hard one to swallow’.

“I didn’t come into the fight thinking it would be that close, I didn’t come into it to lose, I came in to win and I was not good enough and I need to do better.”

