22nd Nov 2024

Real Housewives star dies aged 37

Ava Keady

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Matthew Byars has died aged 37.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Matthew Byars has died aged 37. 

He appeared on the third season of the hit Bravo reality show in 2018.

It has been reported that Byars died by suicide.

The talent manager’s best friend and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga issued a heartbreaking statement following the news of his death.

In her statement, Gorge wrote: “Matt – Why didn’t you tell me Matt? I’m heartbroken. Your personality was infectious. Your jokes – you always had them. You should have done stand up – I know it was your dream. My heart hurts Matt. Because earlier this week you didn’t tell me. I know life was tough – I know – Thank you for bringing me my very 1st performance of ‘ON DISPLAY’ – you and I – WE ARE LOYAL.”

She added: “They don’t make them like us. I wish I could have saved you. Thank you for the memories. Go fly – Go make them laugh.”

Sharing a photo of the pair, his Real Housewives of Potomac cast mate, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan commented: “Rest in Peace.”

During Byars’ appearance on the show, he was part of the infamous Karen Huger ‘press conference’ in which she aimed clear up rumours about her financial situation.

He was originally introduced to viewers by Hughes, who brought him on the show for support. He appeared in several episodes throughout the series.

Hugger revealed she first met Matthew when he was a teenager.

She told The Daily Dash: “A lot of people call me ‘Mama Karen’ in Potomac because I love helping young folk.

“When life was trying to him, I reached out and told him to go to school, and he did, and now we work together.”

