09th Sep 2025

Qatar condemns Israeli strikes as ‘blatant violation’ of international laws

Harry Warner

They were aiming for Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital of Doha

Qatar has condemned Israeli strikes on its capital Doha as a ‘blatant violation’ of international laws.

Earlier this afternoon (9 September) Israel launched a strike against Hamas leaders in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Sky News reported that Israel’s military said it had “conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation” in Qatar.

It added: “Prior to the strike, measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence.”

The explosions in the capital were first reported by Axios reporter Barak Ravid following information an Israeli official told him.

He said that he had been told its forces had launched an assassination attempt on Hamas leaders.

A spokesperson for Qatar’s foreign ministry has condemned the attack that Israel have claimed responsibility for.

Dr Majed Al Ansari says the strike hit a residential premises “where a number of members of Hamas’ political bureau reside in the Qatari capital, Doha”.

He described the attack as a “blatant violation” of international laws.

A statement read: “The State of Qatar strongly condemns this attack, and affirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behaviour and the continuous tampering with the security of the region and any action aimed at its security and sovereignty.”

Other world leaders condemned the attack.

The advisor to the UAE president, Dr Anwar Gargash, said: “The security of the Arab Gulf states is indivisible, and we stand heart and soul with the sisterly State of Qatar, condemning the treacherous Israeli attack that targeted it, and affirming our full solidarity with it in confronting this aggression.

“May God preserve Qatar, its leadership and people, and may God preserve the Arab Gulf states.”

Witness said several blasts were heard across the city.

Smoke was seen rising over the Katara District in the capital, an eyewitness said.

The full statement from the IDF and the Israeli Security Agency read:

“The IDF and ISA conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation.

“For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organisation’s operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7th massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the state of Israel.

“Prior to the strike, measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence.

“The IDF and ISA will continue to operate with determination in order to defeat the Hamas terrorist organisation responsible for the October 7th massacre.”

It is unknown whether Qatar were aware of the strike before it happened, however, it is possible they were pre-warned due to the nation’s efforts in peace talks between the warring factions.

