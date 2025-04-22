Search icon

News

22nd Apr 2025

Pope Francis’ death ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about Armageddon

JOE

His death was once predicted to be “catastrophic for the world”.

The death of Pope Francis could fulfil a 900-year-old prophecy about Armageddon.

He died yesterday at the age of 88, following several health issues.

While Catholics are in mourning, a spine-tingling conspiracy has resurfaced—and it’s more than a little unsettling.

According to the Prophecy of the Popes, a book written in 1139 by St Malachy, the death of Francis I could mark the beginning of grave concern for the planet.

Based on St Malachy’s trip to Rome, during which he claimed to have had a vision of the future, the ancient text listed the names of every pope from that moment until the end of the world.

He recorded details of 109 future popes, with Pope Francis being the last.

Of the final pope, St Malachy wrote: “In the final persecution of the Holy Roman Church there will reign Peter the Roman, who will feed his flock amid many tribulations, after which the seven-hilled city will be destroyed and the dreadful Judge will judge the people. The End.”

While his predictions have been fairly accurate so far, author Robert Howells says there is certainly room for interpretation.

He explored the prophetic visions in his book, including the Last Pope theory.

“It’s interesting that there is a final persecution, there is Peter the Roman, these tribulations, the judgements—and then it says ‘when these things are finished the city of the seven hills will be destroyed’.

“That’s kind of implying that Rome will be affected by war or something? Or it could be an earthquake, or a comet, which was a familiar prediction in the time Malachy is believed to have written the book,” explained Howells.

The Vatican has neither confirmed nor denied the accuracy of the visions, due to its strict ‘no authentication of prophecies’ policy.

However, Francis was the 109th elected Pope since the book’s creation.

Reassuringly, though, Howells doesn’t seem overly concerned by the prophecy.

“Technically, the destruction could be a thousand years from now. It could just be saying that this is the last Pope that’s on the list. It doesn’t necessarily link the two. It might just be symbolic.”

We’ll just have to wait and see…

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

One of the best Western movies of the 21st century is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the best Western movies of the 21st century is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Angry shopper smashes vegan activist’s megaphone after being berated for buying Easter lamb

Angry shopper smashes vegan activist’s megaphone after being berated for buying Easter lamb

By Ava Keady

Lady Gaga announces new shows on the Mayhem Ball Tour – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Lady Gaga announces new shows on the Mayhem Ball Tour – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Starmer says he doesn’t think trans women are women

Starmer says he doesn’t think trans women are women

By Ava Keady

Vatican issue major update on plan to make London teenager a saint after death of Pope Francis

Catholic

Vatican issue major update on plan to make London teenager a saint after death of Pope Francis

By Joseph Loftus

Justin Bieber fans urge him to ‘get help’ after Coachella appearance

Justin Bieber fans urge him to ‘get help’ after Coachella appearance

By Ava Keady

Urgent search for missing boy and girl who vanished six days ago

Urgent search for missing boy and girl who vanished six days ago

By Ava Keady

Vatican release image of Pope Francis in open casket

Vatican release image of Pope Francis in open casket

By Joseph Loftus

Pope Francis’ cause of death confirmed by Vatican

Pope Francis’ cause of death confirmed by Vatican

By Nina McLaughlin

Starmer says he doesn’t think trans women are women

Starmer says he doesn’t think trans women are women

By Ava Keady

BTS’ Jin announces solo world tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

BTS’ Jin announces solo world tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Celebrity Traitors line up revealed in full as filming begins today

Celebrity Traitors line up revealed in full as filming begins today

By Joseph Loftus

One of 2024’s biggest movies finally handed streaming release date

Interview

One of 2024’s biggest movies finally handed streaming release date

By Stephen Porzio

Vatican issue major update on plan to make London teenager a saint after death of Pope Francis

Catholic

Vatican issue major update on plan to make London teenager a saint after death of Pope Francis

By Joseph Loftus

ENHYPEN ticket prices confirmed ahead of their tour going on sale

Affiliate

ENHYPEN ticket prices confirmed ahead of their tour going on sale

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Justin Bieber fans urge him to ‘get help’ after Coachella appearance

Justin Bieber fans urge him to ‘get help’ after Coachella appearance

By Ava Keady

Kanye West details sexual relationship with cousin that inspired new song

Kanye West details sexual relationship with cousin that inspired new song

By Joseph Loftus

You can still get Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets for the Grand National Tour

Kendrick Lamar

You can still get Kendrick Lamar and SZA tickets for the Grand National Tour

By Jonny Yates

Urgent search for missing boy and girl who vanished six days ago

Urgent search for missing boy and girl who vanished six days ago

By Ava Keady

Vatican release image of Pope Francis in open casket

Vatican release image of Pope Francis in open casket

By Joseph Loftus

Pope Francis’ cause of death confirmed by Vatican

Pope Francis’ cause of death confirmed by Vatican

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories