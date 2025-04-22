Pope Francis’ death ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about Armageddon

His death was once predicted to be “catastrophic for the world”.

The death of Pope Francis could fulfil a 900-year-old prophecy about Armageddon.

He died yesterday at the age of 88, following several health issues.

While Catholics are in mourning, a spine-tingling conspiracy has resurfaced—and it’s more than a little unsettling.

According to the Prophecy of the Popes, a book written in 1139 by St Malachy, the death of Francis I could mark the beginning of grave concern for the planet.

Based on St Malachy’s trip to Rome, during which he claimed to have had a vision of the future, the ancient text listed the names of every pope from that moment until the end of the world.

He recorded details of 109 future popes, with Pope Francis being the last.

Of the final pope, St Malachy wrote: “In the final persecution of the Holy Roman Church there will reign Peter the Roman, who will feed his flock amid many tribulations, after which the seven-hilled city will be destroyed and the dreadful Judge will judge the people. The End.”

While his predictions have been fairly accurate so far, author Robert Howells says there is certainly room for interpretation.

He explored the prophetic visions in his book, including the Last Pope theory.

“It’s interesting that there is a final persecution, there is Peter the Roman, these tribulations, the judgements—and then it says ‘when these things are finished the city of the seven hills will be destroyed’.

“That’s kind of implying that Rome will be affected by war or something? Or it could be an earthquake, or a comet, which was a familiar prediction in the time Malachy is believed to have written the book,” explained Howells.

The Vatican has neither confirmed nor denied the accuracy of the visions, due to its strict ‘no authentication of prophecies’ policy.

However, Francis was the 109th elected Pope since the book’s creation.

Reassuringly, though, Howells doesn’t seem overly concerned by the prophecy.

“Technically, the destruction could be a thousand years from now. It could just be saying that this is the last Pope that’s on the list. It doesn’t necessarily link the two. It might just be symbolic.”

We’ll just have to wait and see…