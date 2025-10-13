Search icon

News

13th Oct 2025

Polanski effect continues as Greens hit record high in the polls

Charlie Herbert

The latest polling puts them just two points behind Labour and the Tories.

The Greens have achieved their highest ever polling, as the party continues to see impressive results under the leadership of Zack Polanski.

The latest poll from Find Out Now puts the Greens at 15%, up four percentage points on the week before and just two points behind Labour and the Tories on 17%.

As was pointed out by polling aggregator Election Maps on X, this is a record high for the Green Party. At the same time, YouGov have the Greens at a polling average of 12%, up from 10% at the start of September.

The new high is the latest sign of the impact Zack Polanski’s leadership is having on the party. Within days of being elected leader, the Greens saw a jump of two points in the polls, in what some called a ‘Polanski bounce.’

Since then, Polanski has continued to make waves with a number of impressive media appearances and campaign videos.

The party has also seen membership numbers explode since Polanski’s election, and recently surpassed the Lib Dems in terms of membership.

Perhaps most impressively, Polanski has achieved this with a fraction of the media attention afforded to certain other parties.

In recent days, the party have accused the BBC of ‘anti-Green bias’ after an interview with Polanski was cancelled just days before going to air.

Polanski is the only major party leader who didn’t get an interview with Laura Kuenssberg on her flagship Sunday morning politics show during conference season.

The party say an interview that had been scheduled for last weekend was cancelled following the Manchester synagogue killings, a decision that has been described as “extraordinary.”

