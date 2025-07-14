Plane beers at risk as police announce plan to breathalyse passengers leaving airport



The scheme could be rolled out across the country

As part of a plan to prevent drink driving by passengers after landing, an airport in the UK have revealed a plan to test the alcohol consumption of airline passengers after they arrive back on British soil.

Those who plan to travel home on public transport won’t be affected.

Operation Safe Landing will see Scottish police work alongside border police to breathalyse some passengers before they drive off from Aberdeen Airport.

An increased police presence at the airport will help them intercept high-risk drivers before they can take the wheel.

Scottish police have detected more than 8,500 cases of drivers testing over the limit for alcohol or drug use over the past 12-months.

If the scheme works well, they will roll it out to other drink driving hotspots around the country.

Police say they understand that having the freedom to drink on a flight can be a key part of a holiday, but have made clear it’s vital they do what they can to prevent dangerous traffic accidents from occurring.

A spokesperson for Border policing said: “We understand that for many, a drink on a flight can be part of the holiday experience.

“However, the legal drink-drive limit in Scotland is strict, and the effects of alcohol, coupled with potential travel fatigue, can significantly impair a driver’s ability to operate a vehicle safely.

“Operation Safe Landing is about ensuring everyone arriving at the airport gets home safely, without putting themselves or others at risk.

“This pilot project will be evaluated with a view to rolling it out to other areas.”

Road policing inspector Steve Manson added: “Drink-driving kills and seriously injures people. The decision can be life changing for you and the people around you.

“We’re asking everyone to take responsibility and help us save lives.”