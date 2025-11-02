Search icon

News

02nd Nov 2025

Pilot explains what happens when there’s an emergency over the ocean

Ava Keady

He’s revealed what pilots actually plan for when flying over the middle of the ocean.

A pilot has shared what really happens if there’s an emergency while flying over open water.

It can be a bit unsettling when the map on your seat screen shows nothing but a vast stretch of blue, so here’s what pilots are trained to do in case something goes wrong mid-flight.

Veteran pilot Steve Schreiber has built up a large following online by answering common passenger questions, aiming to ease the worries of nervous flyers.

When he was recently asked about what might happen during a problem over the Atlantic, he offered his professional insight.

“I’ll be flying from London to Florida – what happens if there’s an issue halfway across the Atlantic when there’s nothing nearby?” one of his followers asked.

Captain Schreiber explained that pilots are constantly training for exactly these situations. He went on to say that every aircraft crossing the Atlantic is assigned a specific ‘track’, ensuring safe separation from other planes, not just ahead and behind, but also to the sides, above and below.

@captainsteeeve Ask The Captain- what happens if there’s an emergency over the ocean?? #olebrandselect #fyp #foryou #pilot #flight #captainsteeeve #aviation ♬ original sound – CaptainSteeeve

While these tracks mainly help keep aircraft safely apart, they’re also positioned so that planes are always within reach of suitable diversion airports along the route.

“Some of those tracks go way up north, near Iceland and Greenland, so there are diversion options there. You’ve got Scotland or Ireland to turn back to as well,” he said.

“Then, on the other side, there’s the Maritimes and Newfoundland. So you’re never more than about two hours away from a suitable alternate airport.

“If you’re on a more southerly track, the Azores are also never really more than two hours away.”

“The middle of the North Atlantic is around 30 West – that’s where we switch from one oceanic controller to another. That’s about as far from land as you’ll ever be,” he added.

While it might feel like the most isolated part of the flight, pilots are constantly monitoring and preparing for any potential issues, Captain Schreiber explained.

“We’re always checking fuel, keeping an eye on systems – that’s what we’re doing during the quieter part of the flight,” he continued.

“I’m always reviewing alternates, checking the weather, thinking: if I needed to divert, how would I do it in the most efficient way? It’s all part of our training. So sit back, relax, enjoy your Diet Coke – you’ll be just fine.”

Well, that’s rather reassuring, isn’t it?

Topics:

Aircraft,flying,plane

RELATED ARTICLES

TUI flight to Cyprus declares mid-air emergency after taking off from UK

Aviation

TUI flight to Cyprus declares mid-air emergency after taking off from UK

By Nina McLaughlin

Delays and cancellations at major UK airport after two EasyJet planes clip wings

Cancelled

Delays and cancellations at major UK airport after two EasyJet planes clip wings

By JOE

Four dead after ‘fireball’ plane crash at Southend Airport

News

Four dead after ‘fireball’ plane crash at Southend Airport

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

The UK’s weirdest side hustles have been revealed

Money

The UK’s weirdest side hustles have been revealed

By JOE

Donald Trump threatens to take military action in Nigeria over attacks on Christians

Donald Trump

Donald Trump threatens to take military action in Nigeria over attacks on Christians

By JOE

LIVE: Nothing to suggest train stabbing attack is terror incident, police say

News

LIVE: Nothing to suggest train stabbing attack is terror incident, police say

By Harry Warner

Ukraine accuses Russia of ‘nuclear terrorism’

Ukraine accuses Russia of ‘nuclear terrorism’

By Joseph Loftus

Julia Fox defends ‘abhorrent’ Halloween costume after backlash

Julia Fox defends ‘abhorrent’ Halloween costume after backlash

By Ryan Jarrett

Woman charged after former Bournemouth footballer loses leg in crash

Bournemouth

Woman charged after former Bournemouth footballer loses leg in crash

By Harry Warner

The UK’s weirdest side hustles have been revealed

Money

The UK’s weirdest side hustles have been revealed

By JOE

Ibrox named the best stadium in the UK

Football

Ibrox named the best stadium in the UK

By JOE

Poll predicts Keir Starmer will lose his seat to the Green Party at next election

Election

Poll predicts Keir Starmer will lose his seat to the Green Party at next election

By Tom Head

Nearly a third of Brits could be suffering from a sleep problem, research suggests

Sleep

Nearly a third of Brits could be suffering from a sleep problem, research suggests

By JOE

Donald Trump threatens to take military action in Nigeria over attacks on Christians

Donald Trump

Donald Trump threatens to take military action in Nigeria over attacks on Christians

By JOE

LIVE: Nothing to suggest train stabbing attack is terror incident, police say

News

LIVE: Nothing to suggest train stabbing attack is terror incident, police say

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Ukraine accuses Russia of ‘nuclear terrorism’

Ukraine accuses Russia of ‘nuclear terrorism’

By Joseph Loftus

Julia Fox defends ‘abhorrent’ Halloween costume after backlash

Julia Fox defends ‘abhorrent’ Halloween costume after backlash

By Ryan Jarrett

Woman charged after former Bournemouth footballer loses leg in crash

Bournemouth

Woman charged after former Bournemouth footballer loses leg in crash

By Harry Warner

New email exchange between Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein released

andrew mountbatten windsor

New email exchange between Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein released

By Harry Warner

The Missing and James Bond star Tchéky Karyo dies aged 72

Film

The Missing and James Bond star Tchéky Karyo dies aged 72

By Harry Warner

Man who’s been on sick leave for 15 years sued IBM for not giving him a pay rise

employment

Man who’s been on sick leave for 15 years sued IBM for not giving him a pay rise

By JOE

Load more stories