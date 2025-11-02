Pilot explains what happens when there’s an emergency over the ocean

He’s revealed what pilots actually plan for when flying over the middle of the ocean.

A pilot has shared what really happens if there’s an emergency while flying over open water.

It can be a bit unsettling when the map on your seat screen shows nothing but a vast stretch of blue, so here’s what pilots are trained to do in case something goes wrong mid-flight.

Veteran pilot Steve Schreiber has built up a large following online by answering common passenger questions, aiming to ease the worries of nervous flyers.

When he was recently asked about what might happen during a problem over the Atlantic, he offered his professional insight.

“I’ll be flying from London to Florida – what happens if there’s an issue halfway across the Atlantic when there’s nothing nearby?” one of his followers asked.

Captain Schreiber explained that pilots are constantly training for exactly these situations. He went on to say that every aircraft crossing the Atlantic is assigned a specific ‘track’, ensuring safe separation from other planes, not just ahead and behind, but also to the sides, above and below.

While these tracks mainly help keep aircraft safely apart, they’re also positioned so that planes are always within reach of suitable diversion airports along the route.

“Some of those tracks go way up north, near Iceland and Greenland, so there are diversion options there. You’ve got Scotland or Ireland to turn back to as well,” he said.

“Then, on the other side, there’s the Maritimes and Newfoundland. So you’re never more than about two hours away from a suitable alternate airport.

“If you’re on a more southerly track, the Azores are also never really more than two hours away.”

“The middle of the North Atlantic is around 30 West – that’s where we switch from one oceanic controller to another. That’s about as far from land as you’ll ever be,” he added.

While it might feel like the most isolated part of the flight, pilots are constantly monitoring and preparing for any potential issues, Captain Schreiber explained.

“We’re always checking fuel, keeping an eye on systems – that’s what we’re doing during the quieter part of the flight,” he continued.

“I’m always reviewing alternates, checking the weather, thinking: if I needed to divert, how would I do it in the most efficient way? It’s all part of our training. So sit back, relax, enjoy your Diet Coke – you’ll be just fine.”

Well, that’s rather reassuring, isn’t it?