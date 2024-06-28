Search icon

28th Jun 2024

Petition for annual reunion between Tartan Army and Germany gets 50,000 signatures

Charlie Herbert

Scotland fans were voted the best supporters at Euro 2024

More than 50,000 people have signed a petition calling for an annual friendly between Germany and Scotland.

Over the last two weeks, huge hordes of fans from across Europe have descended on Germany for Euro 2024.

But there seems to be one particular group that have left a lasting impression on the locals: the Tartan Army.

They may not have been in the tournament for long, but the estimated 200,000 Scotland fans who travelled to Germany definitely made their presence felt.

Last week, some German football fans launched a petition to the German Football Association (Deutscher Fußball-Bund) calling for an annual reunion between Germany and Scotland in the form of a friendly.

One of those behind the petition is Berlin local Max Kirchi, who said an annual match between the two nations would “start a wonderful friendship between two football-loving countries and their fans”. 

He wrote: “When you take a look at the pictures and videos of the last few days in Germany, you’ll realise a bond is forming between the fans of Scotland and Germany.

“Be it at the fan festivals, the fan miles or simply in everyday life on the streets and in the pubs, citizens of both nations are becoming friends. Germans cheering for Scotland, Scots cheering for Germans.

“We suggest that the DFB and the Scottish FA organise an annual friendly match. Ideally, Germany and Scotland take turns hosting the event. It could be in Cologne next year, and in Glasgow the year after.

“This would improve relations between the two countries and their citizens, boost tourism, and most importantly, it would be a great experience for everyone involved. You won’t find a single pub owner in Germany who wouldn’t take the Scots back in a heartbeat.”

At the time of writing, 52,000 people have signed the petition.

This comes after the Tartan Army were voted the best fans at Euro 2024.

In a poll carried out by German media outlet RTL, 52 per cent said Scotland fans had been the best of the tournament.

They finished ahead of Turkey’s fans in second and Romania in third.

And the England fans? You may be surprised to hear they finished in a pretty respectable 10th.

At the bottom of the list were the France fans (24th), Switzerland fans (23rd) and Slovakia supporters (22nd).

