Peter Mandelson ‘coached Jeffrey Epstein’ through ‘years of torture’ after arrest

He advised Epstein to fight for early release in 2008.

Peter Mandelson reportedly ‘coached Jeffrey Epstein” through “years of torture” following his arrest, a leaked email has suggested.

In an exclusive revealed by The Sun, the paper claim that leaked emails suggest that, before Epstein was sentenced to 18 months in Jail, Lord Mandelson had advised the convicted sex offender to “fight for early release”.

The news comes after the British Ambassador to the United States was told that past correspondences with his former friend Epstein were set to be released to the public.

This led to Mandelson issuing an apology for remaining so close with Epstein for years after his convictions.

Messages between Mandelson and Epstein that have been circulating Washington DC show a strong friendship between the pair, despite his charges at the time.

One private email reportedly read: “I think the world of you and I feel hopeless and furious about what has happened.

“I can still barely understand it. It just could not happen in Britain. You have to be incredibly resilient, fight for early release and be philosophical about it as much as you can.

“Everything can be turned into an opportunity and that you will come through it and be stronger for it.

“The whole thing has been years of torture and now you have to show the world how big a person you are, and how strong.”

Another alleged email showed the ambassador quoting ancient Chinese general Sun Tzu to offer advice to Epstein.

It read: “Reminder. You are fighting back so you need strategy, strategy, strategy. Remember the Art of War.”

Despite tensions rising over Lord Mandelson’s connection to Epstein in the wake of these messages, Prime Minister Keir Starmer continued to back the UK’s ambassador to the US.

The PM said that “due process was followed” during the appointment of the Labour grandee to the key role amid growing calls for him to be sacked.

Lord Mandelson has not disputed the validity of these correspondences, but referenced his apology made during an interview on Harry Cole Saves the West.

He said: “I hope that I’m doing a good enough job as Ambassador here in the United States to continue.”

However, he admitted that he stayed close to Epstein “for far longer than I should have done”.

He described the relationship as an “albatross around his neck” and expressed his “deep regret” for remaining in contact with the convicted paedophile beyond his convictions in 2008.

Speaking exclusively to Harry Cole, Lord Mandelson said: “I feel a tremendous sense, a profound sense of sympathy for those people, those women, who suffer as a result of his behavior and his illegal criminal activities.

“And secondly, I regret very, very deeply indeed, carrying on that association with him for far longer than I should have done.”

He added that he had never seen any “wrongdoing” during his friendship with Epstein, despite trips on his private jets and stays on Epstein’s island.

The Labour grandee even suggested that “perhaps it is because I am a gay man” that he was blindsided to Epstein’s crimes.

Lord Mandelson said: “All the time I was an associate of his, I never saw the wrongdoing.

“I never saw any evidence of criminal activity. I never sought and nor did he offer any introductions to women in the way that allegedly he did for others.

“Perhaps it’s because I’m a gay man, perhaps when I knew him in all those years, perhaps when I was associated with him those years ago, as I did with my then partner and now husband, we never, ever saw any evidence or sign of this activity, which has since come to light.”