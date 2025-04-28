Peter Andre forced to delete trailer for Jamaican gangster movie amid racism accusations

We could have a poor man’s Lock, Stock on our hands

A low-budget gangster movie starring popstar Peter Andre has attracted some unwanted heat online.

Set to premiere at the Gold Coast Film Festival in Australia next month, Jafaican’s first trailer was recently uploaded to Andre’s various social media accounts, yet users were quick to start throwing around racism accusations after witnessing his Jamaican impersonation on screen (even though the accent is clearly dubbed in).

Written and directed by Fredi Nwaka, this pastiche of Guy Ritchie‘s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels follows ‘troublemaker’ Gary Buckle (or ‘Gazza’ to his mates), who desperately needs £35,000 to cover his nan’s nursing costs. Left with just three weeks to find the cash, he agrees to masquerade as a Jamaican criminal and steal his millions.

“All I’ve got to do is learn the Jamaican accent!” declares Gazza, before viewers catch a glimpse of him in fake dreadlocks.

Having proudly promoted his latest project via Instagram and X, the reaction got so bad on the latter that Andre was forced to delete the trailer from his profile.

“This is actually so gross and I don’t know why Jamaica is always everybody’s punchline,” read one of the messages.

“Just saw the trailer for @MrPeterAndre new film disrespecting Rastafari – a religion in Jamaica – and mocking Jamaican culture in general, guess what he plays – a white Jamaican criminal. I want to know why these people don’t find stereotypes about their own culture to film,” pointed out another aggrieved X user.

A third person went on to write: “There’s a movie coming out with Peter Andre in a dreadlock wig pretending to be Jamaican. Is this really what we’re doing in 2025?”.

Others clearly weren’t singing from the same hymn sheet, though, as a number of the 52-year-old’s fans seemed genuinely thrilled by the prospect of Jafaican.

“I’m Jamaican & this looks HILARIOUS” and “This looks brilliant, bring back fun people for christ sake, good on ya mate for havin’ a crack, looking forward to seeing this and having a chuckle,” read a pair of supportive responses.