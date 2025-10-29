You may just have royalty in your blood…

People with one of these 100 surnames could be related to the Royal Family.

If you ever thought you may have royalty in your blood, those with these 100 surnames could be dead right!

The surname of the current Royals, Mountbatten-Windsor, tends to fly under the radar, but Windsor has actually been in the family for centuries.

Mountbatten is slightly newer having come from the late Prince Philip.

Prince Philip was born in Greece in 1921 into the Greek and Danish royal families, however, he gave up those titles when he became a British citizen in 1947, and took the surname Mountbatten, which was his mother’s family name.

When he took the crown in 1952, the Queen decided to double-barrel the name of Windsor, including the nod to her husband.

Now, with the history lesson over, it’s time to reveal the names linked to the Royal Family:

Abel Alden Appleton Ayer Barber Barclay Beverly Binney Brooke Brown Campbell Carroll Chauncey Coleman Cooper Davis Dickinson Darling Douglas Dunbar Edwards Ellery Ellis Emmett Evans Farley Fleming Forest French Gardiner George Gerard Gerry Gibson Graham Hamilton Haynes Herbert Hill Howard Hume Irving Jackson James Jenkins Johnson Kane Kennedy Ker Key King Langdon Lawrence Lee Leonard Livingston Lloyd McCall McDonald Malcalester Montgomery Morris Morton Nelson Nicholson Nixon Norris O’Carroll Ogle Opie Parsons Patterson Peabody Pomeroy Porter Pratt Preston Quay Randolph Read Reeve Robinson Rogers Sanford Shaw Smith Sowden Stanley Taylor Townsend Turner Tyler Valentine Varson Walker Watts White Whiting Williams Young

We’re not there yet, as there are 35 additional names that could indicate a possible link to the Mountbatten-Windsor’s.

Windsor Tudor Stuart Plantagenet Capet Bourbon Habsburg Hanover Valois Lancaster York Bruce de Valois de Medici Savoy Orange-Nassau Oldenburg Glucksburg Romano Baskerville Darcy Neville Percy Astley Capell Howard Seymour Grey FitzAlan Courtenay Manners Russell Cavendish Talbot Spencer

Surprisingly, Queen Elizabeth’s bloodline can accurately be traced back 1,209 years and 37 generations.

So, of course this doesn’t mean people with these names are directly related to the royals, however, there is a slight chance, and it also makes a great start into an ancestry journey.