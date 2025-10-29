Search icon

29th Oct 2025

People with one of these 100 surnames could be related to the Royal Family

Ava Keady

You may just have royalty in your blood…

People with one of these 100 surnames could be related to the Royal Family.

If you ever thought you may have royalty in your blood, those with these 100 surnames could be dead right!

The surname of the current Royals, Mountbatten-Windsor, tends to fly under the radar, but Windsor has actually been in the family for centuries.

Mountbatten is slightly newer having come from the late Prince Philip.

Prince Philip was born in Greece in 1921 into the Greek and Danish royal families, however, he gave up those titles when he became a British citizen in 1947, and took the surname Mountbatten, which was his mother’s family name.

When he took the crown in 1952, the Queen decided to double-barrel the name of Windsor, including the nod to her husband.

Now, with the history lesson over, it’s time to reveal the names linked to the Royal Family:

  1. Abel
  2. Alden
  3. Appleton
  4. Ayer
  5. Barber
  6. Barclay
  7. Beverly
  8. Binney
  9. Brooke
  10. Brown
  11. Campbell
  12. Carroll
  13. Chauncey
  14. Coleman
  15. Cooper
  16. Davis
  17. Dickinson
  18. Darling
  19. Douglas
  20. Dunbar
  21. Edwards
  22. Ellery
  23. Ellis
  24. Emmett
  25. Evans
  26. Farley
  27. Fleming
  28. Forest
  29. French
  30. Gardiner
  31. George
  32. Gerard
  33. Gerry
  34. Gibson
  35. Graham
  36. Hamilton
  37. Haynes
  38. Herbert
  39. Hill
  40. Howard
  41. Hume
  42. Irving
  43. Jackson
  44. James
  45. Jenkins
  46. Johnson
  47. Kane
  48. Kennedy
  49. Ker
  50. Key
  51. King
  52. Langdon
  53. Lawrence
  54. Lee
  55. Leonard
  56. Livingston
  57. Lloyd
  58. McCall
  59. McDonald
  60. Malcalester
  61. Montgomery
  62. Morris
  63. Morton
  64. Nelson
  65. Nicholson
  66. Nixon
  67. Norris
  68. O’Carroll
  69. Ogle
  70. Opie
  71. Parsons
  72. Patterson
  73. Peabody
  74. Pomeroy
  75. Porter
  76. Pratt
  77. Preston
  78. Quay
  79. Randolph
  80. Read
  81. Reeve
  82. Robinson
  83. Rogers
  84. Sanford
  85. Shaw
  86. Smith
  87. Sowden
  88. Stanley
  89. Taylor
  90. Townsend
  91. Turner
  92. Tyler
  93. Valentine
  94. Varson
  95. Walker
  96. Watts
  97. White
  98. Whiting
  99. Williams
  100. Young

We’re not there yet, as there are 35 additional names that could indicate a possible link to the Mountbatten-Windsor’s.

  1. Windsor
  2. Tudor
  3. Stuart
  4. Plantagenet
  5. Capet
  6. Bourbon
  7. Habsburg
  8. Hanover
  9. Valois
  10. Lancaster
  11. York
  12. Bruce
  13. de Valois
  14. de Medici
  15. Savoy
  16. Orange-Nassau
  17. Oldenburg
  18. Glucksburg
  19. Romano
  20. Baskerville
  21. Darcy
  22. Neville
  23. Percy
  24. Astley
  25. Capell
  26. Howard
  27. Seymour
  28. Grey
  29. FitzAlan
  30. Courtenay
  31. Manners
  32. Russell
  33. Cavendish
  34. Talbot
  35. Spencer

Surprisingly, Queen Elizabeth’s bloodline can accurately be traced back 1,209 years and 37 generations.

So, of course this doesn’t mean people with these names are directly related to the royals, however, there is a slight chance, and it also makes a great start into an ancestry journey.

