09th May 2025

People warned to keep curtains closed this evening

Ava Keady

The advice comes in order to keep out some unwanted house guests…

People are being warned to keep their curtains closed this evening.

This comes as people across the country have been reporting a wave of huge ‘may bugs’ entering their homes.

They are big, clumsy, and so loud, you could mistake them with a helicopter.

Not for the faint hearted anyways…

The creepy-looking bug is officially known as a cockchafer.

They are one of the country’s largest bugs and measure between 2.5 to 3.5cm in length.

The bug spends 3 to 5 years underground as larvae before they emerge in the spring.

When they do finally come out, they’re notorious for heading straight into homes.

Like most bugs, they’re drawn in by light, warmth, and open windows.

DIY expert at Saxton, Glen Peskett, said: “People are often caught off guard by May bugs as they appear so suddenly and in such large numbers.”

Although they may look like something out of your worst nightmare, they are actually harmless!

Nonetheless, their size, noise and look make them an unwelcome guest, not to mention when they start bouncing themselves off the walls and ceilings.

To prevent the bugs from entering, people are advised to keep curtains and blinds closed at dusk, switch to warmer lighting, or, to use natural scents, such as citrus, as a barrier.

In the unfortunate event that one of the bugs makes their way inside, turn off the lights and open a window (and pray).

Additionally, you could wait for it to land and remove it like you would another bug, they’re not the strongest fliers, so it shouldn’t take long.

You can then guide the bug back out the window, but be careful not to harm them as they are a valuable part of the ecosystem.

